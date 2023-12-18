Surface Disinfectant Market Set to Reach a Staggering US$ 39,419.3 Million Valuation by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the surface disinfectant market is projected to be valued at US$ 8,095.5 million globally. By 2034, the surface disinfectant market is anticipated to grow to a value of around US$ 39,419.3 million. Surface disinfectant sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2024 to 2034 worldwide.



The constant requirement for efficient surface disinfection solutions has been highlighted after the emergence of novel pathogens and communicable diseases. The strengthened regulations to keep environments safe and clean for the health of the general public are driving the demand for surface disinfectants globally.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1177

Because microorganisms are very adaptable, there is always a greater need for research and development by industries to come up with new formulations and products. A shift in culture toward cleanliness with growing consumer knowledge of hygiene practices has increased the need for surface disinfectants as a regular preventive treatment in homes, workplaces, and public areas.

“Environmental hygiene became a top priority for consumers, companies, and healthcare facilities after the outbreak of Covid-19 leading to an increased usage of disinfectants worldwide. The constant need for surface disinfectants in the following years has fueled the importance of establishing disinfectant chemical industries in new localities,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Global Surface Disinfectant Market Study Report:

The surface disinfectant industry in the United States dominates the global market and is poised to advance at a moderate 7.7% CAGR through 2034 .

dominates the global market and is poised to advance at a moderate through 2034 The demand for surface disinfectant products in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecasted years.

is anticipated to rise at a during the forecasted years. China holds a greater share of the surface disinfectant production in whole Asia and the regional market is poised to grow at a 22.3% CAGR through 2034.

holds a greater share of the surface disinfectant production in whole Asia and the regional market is poised to grow at a through 2034. India is emerging as a highly lucrative market for global surface disinfectant manufacturers, with an impressive CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for surface disinfectants is highly competitive owing to the presence of several global and regional disinfectant chemical manufacturers and suppliers. The proliferation of eCommerce and online shopping channels has resulted in a rise in sales of surface disinfectants, which is also responsible for the growing competition among global players with extensive supply chains.

Surface Disinfectant Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 8,095.5 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 39,419.3 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 17.2% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Product Type, By Form Type, By End User Verticals and By Region Key Companies Profiled 3M Company

BASF SE

Clariant International

DuPont

Ecolab

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company Steris Plc.

Cantel Medical Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Metrex Research, LLC

Whiteley Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Gojo Industries, Inc.

Pharmax Limited

Arkema





Unlock Your Advantage! Click Now for Exclusive Insights and special Discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1177

Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

High-level

Low-level

Intermediate Level



By Form Type:

Liquid

Gel & Lotions

Wipes

Spray & Foams

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Critical Care Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academics & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Market Analysis: Newly-released market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of the market in 2021 were held at US$ 370.3 million.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market Forecast: Expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%, the global Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.99 Billion in 2021 to US$ 5.91 Billion by 2030, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

Dental Caries And Endodontic Market Outlook: By exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2033, the global market is anticipated to generate lucrative investment opportunities.

Dental Lasers Market Trends: The market size is projected to be valued at US$ 492.2 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 737.4 million by 2033.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market Revenue: Expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%, the global Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.99 Billion in 2021 to US$ 5.91 Billion by 2030, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube