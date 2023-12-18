Europe Precision Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Surging Investment and Support in Climate-Smart Agriculture Practices

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Precision Agriculture Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe precision agriculture market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $2.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.36 billion by 2027, following a CAGR of 12.02% during 2022-2027. More demand for greater crop yields and more investment in climate-smart agricultural methods are anticipated to propel the growth of the worldwide precision agriculture market.

Numerous startups in Europe emerging with cutting-edge products to satisfy market demand for precision agriculture is a sign that farmers in Europe are progressively adopting precision agriculture technologies. OneSoil, GeoPard Agriculture, QZ Solutions, xFarm Technologies, and Solorrow GmbH are a few of the key startups active in the precision agriculture market in Europe. Due to growing market demand, these startups are raising funds to expand into Europe.

The European precision agriculture market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by precision irrigation applications. This is owing to the rise in awareness towards use of water efficiently and reduce the wastage of nutrients, water, and chemicals. In addition, rise in demand for advanced irrigation systems paired with soil and water sensors are expected to generate higher returns than traditional irrigation systems.

The hardware systems segment is estimated to capture highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. The hardware equipment is increasingly used in the various farming operations. In addition, Hardware solutions in precision agriculture include automation and control solutions, sensing and navigation solutions, and other hardware solutions such as probes and analysers. The rising demand for hardware solutions is because of the widespread use of yield monitors, handheld computers and mobiles, and agriculture cameras.

The field management captures major market share due to the usage of hardware such as sensors, drones, nozzles, cameras, smartphones, and tasks such as planting, spraying, fertilizing, and irrigation, among other activities. In addition, the field management software integrates sensor data and imaging input with other data, allowing farmers to identify fields that require treatment and verify the optimum amount of water, fertilizers, and pesticides to apply.

Field crops capture a significant market share in the Europe precision agriculture market because these crops are grown for large-scale consumption. This is followed by permanent crops, which include fruits, vegetables, and nuts, among others.

Increasing Demand for Food Production

Need for Automation of Workforce in Agriculture

Surging Investment and Support in Climate-Smart Agriculture Practices

Need for Input Optimization in Agriculture

High Initial Investment

Threat to Data Security and Privacy

Lack of Awareness and IT Infrastructure in Developing Regions

Integration of Emerging Technologies with Existing Practices

Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

Growth in 5G Network for Remote Monitoring

Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies in Agriculture

