Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Forecast and Trends 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of AbbVie, Bausch Health, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Servier and Teva

The global market for myasthenia gravis treatments was valued at nearly $1.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, reaching $2.2 billion in 2028. Growth in this market is fueled by a worldwide increase in elderly populations and an increased prevalence of myasthenia gravis.

Technological innovation is an important catalyst driving adaptation and use. In 2022, the generalized myasthenia gravis segment held the highest market share at about 85.1%, followed by ocular myasthenia gravis at 7.9% and transient neonatal myasthenia gravis at 7.0%.

The expansion of the Myasthenia Gravis market is propelled by the advancement of treatment strategies, encompassing innovative therapies and tailored approaches. The growing awareness within both medical practitioners and patients plays a pivotal role in enabling timely diagnosis and intervention. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis drives the demand for a more comprehensive array of treatment choices. Ongoing research endeavors and collaborative initiatives further contribute to an enhanced understanding of therapeutics, fostering innovation in the field.

This report aims to study the myasthenia gravis treatment global market size comprehensively. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the product type, treatment by drug and region.

The Report Includes

An overview and analysis of the global market for myasthenia gravis (MG) treatments

Analyses of market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimates of the market size, revenue forecasts and potential growth share analysis for MG treatments based on product, type, treatment modality, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

Analysis of the market growth opportunities through Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, taking into consideration the prevailing micro<li>and macro environmental factors

An examination of the importance of ESG in the myasthenia gravis market, taking into account consumer attitudes, risks and opportunities, and the ESG practices of pharmaceutical and biotech companies

Discussion of the factors driving the market, industry trends and new developments

Analysis of relevant patents

Identification of the leaders in the field of MG

Profiles of the leading market players, including Profiles of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bausch Health, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc., Servier, and Teva

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Elderly Population

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence

Advancements in Myasthenia Gravis Diagnostics

Research and Development

Regulatory Environment

Personalized Medicine

Market Opportunities

Unmet Medical Needs

Advancements in Research and Development

Biologics and Immunotherapies

Global Expansion

Increased Awareness

Tailored Treatment Approaches

Healthcare Reimbursement

Patient-Centric Care

Competitive Landscape

Chronic Nature of Myasthenia Gravis

Research Collaboration

Market Restraints

Limited Patient Population

Diagnostic Challenges

Lack of Disease-Modifying Therapies

Reimbursement Issues

Risks of Emerging Therapies

Other Restraints

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Myasthenia Gravis

Ocular Myasthenia Gravis

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Transient Neonatal Myasthenia Gravis

Global Regulatory Structure for Myasthenia Gravis

Drug Approvals and Regulation

Clinical Trials

Patient Access and Health Insurance

Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement

Clinical Practice Guidelines

Rare Disease Designation

Patient Advocacy and Support

Pricing and Reimbursement for the Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis

Therapies/Drugs Used to Treat Myasthenia Gravis

Medications

Surgery

Intravenous (IV) Therapy

Medications

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Type

Market Overview

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Transient Neonatal Myasthenia Gravis

Ocular Myasthenia Gravis

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Treatment Modality

Medications

Surgery

Intravenous Therapy

Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Type of Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Intravenous Immunoglobulins

Immunosuppressants

Corticosteroids

Chapter 9: ESG Development

Chapter 10: Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 11: Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12: Patent Analysis

Chapter 13: Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 14: M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 15: Company Profiles

AbbVie

Amyasthenia Gravisen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies

Bayer

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CSL

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Servier Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

