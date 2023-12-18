HVAC Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 326.5 Million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC Equipment Market size was valued at $195.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $326.5 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period



The HVAC Equipment Market is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the growing construction industry. With the rising concern for energy conservation and environmental sustainability, there has been a significant shift towards the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems. These systems reduce energy consumption and help in minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the growing focus on indoor air quality and comfort is also driving the demand for advanced HVAC equipment. Technological advancements, such as the integration of smart controls and IoT-enabled devices, further enhance the efficiency and performance of HVAC systems.

Coherent Market Insights displays this information in a report titled, "HVAC Equipment Market, 2022-2030."

Market Trends:

The HVAC Equipment Market is experiencing several key trends that are shaping the industry landscape. One major trend is the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in HVAC systems. Solar-powered heating and cooling systems are gaining traction as they provide clean and sustainable energy solutions. Another trend is the integration of smart technology in HVAC equipment, enabling remote monitoring, control, and optimization of the systems. This allows users to efficiently manage their HVAC systems, adjust settings based on occupancy, and save energy. Moreover, there is a growing demand for hybrid HVAC systems that combine multiple energy sources, such as electricity, gas, and renewable energy, to optimize performance and energy efficiency.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Energy-efficient HVAC Equipment

The increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need to reduce energy consumption has led to a surge in demand for energy-efficient HVAC equipment. Consumers are increasingly looking for systems that not only provide effective cooling and heating but also consume less energy. This has resulted in the development of advanced technologies, such as smart thermostats and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, which offer improved energy efficiency.

The market opportunity lies in catering to this growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC equipment. Manufacturers can focus on developing and promoting products that are in line with energy efficiency standards, such as Energy Star certification. By offering innovative solutions that help consumers save on energy costs while reducing their carbon footprint, companies can capture a significant market share in the HVAC equipment market.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China and India, has witnessed rapid urbanization and industrialization in recent years. This has led to a surge in construction activities, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. As a result, there is a growing demand for HVAC equipment in this region.

In addition to new constructions, the retrofit market is also booming in the Asia-Pacific region. Many existing buildings and facilities are being upgraded with HVAC systems to improve energy efficiency and comfort levels. This presents a lucrative opportunity for HVAC equipment manufacturers, as they can tap into this growing market by offering a wide range of products suitable for both new installations and retrofits.

Recent development:

In July 2021, Hitachi announced its first modular side throw variable refrigerant volume (VRF) air conditioning system.

In February 2020, Panasonic Corporation, announced the release of a futuristic range of connected air conditioners.

Market Takeaways:

The HVAC Equipment Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the growth in construction activities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of the end-use segment, the residential sector is expected to hold a dominant position. This can be attributed to the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers, resulting in a higher demand for HVAC systems in residential buildings.

In terms of product type, the heating segment is expected to dominate the market. With the growing need for warmth during the winter months, heating equipment, such as furnaces and heat pumps, are in high demand.

From a regional perspective, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of well-established HVAC equipment manufacturers and the increasing focus on energy efficiency in the region.

Key players operating in the HVAC Equipment Market include United Technologies Corporation (Carrier), LG Corporation, Daikin Industries. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Haier Inc, Lennox International Inc., Samsung Electronics, and Panasonic Corporation. These players are focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to maintain their market dominance.

Overall, the HVAC Equipment Market presents significant opportunities for manufacturers who can cater to the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions and tap into the Asia-Pacific region's construction boom. By offering innovative and environmentally-friendly products, companies can gain a competitive edge in this rapidly expanding market.

Read complete market research report,"HVAC Equipment Market, By End-use, By Product Type, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global HVAC Equipment Market, By Product Type Heating Air Conditioning Ventilation

Global HVAC Equipment Market, By End-use Residential Commercial Industrial

Global HVAC Equipment Market, By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa





