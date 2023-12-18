Mmwave Antenna Module Market Growth CAGR 11.3% During 2022-2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mmwave antenna module market size reached USD XX billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for mmWave antennas in various applications, such as cell phones, communication devices, vehicular systems, and tablet Personal Computer (PCs) is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

MmWave frequencies have higher bandwidth than lower frequency bands, which are utilized in traditional wireless backhaul. This increased capacity allows for faster data transfer of large amounts of data, which is essential for low latency and high speed Fifth Generation (5G) networks.

In April 2023, ZTE Corporation, a China-based information and communication technology solutions company, introduced latest 5G backhaul technologies based on SR-MPLS developed in collaboration with China Mobile. Through SRv6 programmable expansion, the solution integrates SRv6 with SPN MTN/SR-TP slice transport capabilities, enabling SRv6 connections.

The advancement of mmWave Phased Array Antenna Modules (PAAMs) technology is accelerating the adoption of mmwave antenna modules, which provide an accurate and efficient Over-The-Air (OTA) signal chain.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered frequency band, integration level, application, industry verticals, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Anokiwave, Inc, Qorvo, Inc, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Broadcom Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Octane Wireless, and Altum RF Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global mmwave antenna module market is consolidated, with few players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the mmwave antenna module market report are:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Anokiwave, Inc

Qorvo, Inc

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Broadcom Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Octane Wireless

Strategic Development

On 13 October 2022, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a global electronic component manufacturing company based in Japan launched space-saving antenna array integrated module for mmWave to meet the rising requirements of 5G smartphone, Internet of Things (IoT) and other markets. By integrating high-speed performance and ample capacity, the cutting-edge design of Murata enables provision of secure and stable communication channels. This upgrade simplifies the process for smartphone manufacturers and wireless device developers, empowering them to fully harness the advantages presented by mmWave 5G technology in their systems.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The wireless communication segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global mmwave antenna module market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of mmwave antenna modules a in wireless communication for transmitting and receiving high-frequency signals.

The telecommunication segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global mmwave antenna module market during the forecast period. This is due to rising use of mmwave antennas, which are small and can provide reliable performance with scalability.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global mmwave antenna module market in 2022. This is due to significant requirement of mmwave antenna modules in telecommunications, defense, and aerospace applications.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global mmwave antenna module market on the basis of frequency, integration level, application, industry vertical and region:

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

24-57 GHz 57-95 GHz 95-300 GHz



Integration Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Integrated antenna modules Standalone modules Embedded modules



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wireless communication Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems Autonomous vehicles Radar systems Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Telecommunication Aerospace and defense Automotive Consumer electronics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



