Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size Worth USD 3,864.7 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive grade inductors market size was USD 2,803.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in automotive infotainments and rising demand for EVs are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Automotive-grade inductors provide high-frequency filtering, impedance matching, and Radiofrequency (RF) tuned circuits in automotive transmission within a vehicle. In addition, rising demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), increasing adoption of EVs, and rapid advancement of sophisticated infotainment systems are other key factors rising demand for electronic components, such as automotive grade inductors, for enabling and supporting such technological advancements. On 31 January 2022, Panasonic Corporation commercialized a small power inductor (4mm by 4 mm square) for automotive use, which is expected to provide higher performance and miniaturization of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for ADAS and autonomous driving systems that can also withstand harsh environments. Electronic components must be reliable and operate at a higher level than previously, since the safety of passengers and environment is strongly linked to car features, including autonomous driving and collision safety systems. Power inductors must also be able to tolerate greater frequencies since Direct Current (DC-DC) converters are increasingly switching at higher frequencies to save size and weight.

Rising focus on carbon neutrality along with implementation of stringent rules is leading automobile manufacturers to venture into the EV industry, where currently xEV is leading the trend. However, high costs associated with automotive grade inductors and incidents of malfunctioning are key factors , which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2,803.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 3.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3,864.7 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Inductance range, vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Laird, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Bourns, Inc., Abracon, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TTI, Inc., Panasonic Industry, and Viking Tech Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automotive grade inductors market is moderately consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automotive grade inductors products.

Some major players included in the global automotive grade inductors market report are:

Strategic Development

On 22 June 2023, Bourns, Inc. launched a new line of automotive grade semi-shielded power inductors that meet the AEC-Q200 standard. The Bourns Model SRN8040HA Series is designed to operate in a wide temperature range, from -40°C to 150°C. The inductors are constructed using Bourns' advanced magnetic silicon-based coating technology, which provides superior magnetic shielding and allows for higher operating temperatures.

On 2 March 2022, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. added new commercial and automotive grade devices in the 2020 case size, measuring 5 mm by 5 mm by 3.4 mm, to its IHLE family of low profile, high current inductors with integrated E-field shields for the mitigation of EMI. Vishay Dale IHLE-2020CD-51 and IHLE-2020CD-5A are the smallest of these products in the market, which reduces costs and frees up board space by eliminating the requirement for separate board-level Faraday shielding.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The passenger car segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global automotive grade inductors market in 2022. This is due to increasing disposable income and supporting government policies promoting the use of EVs. High demand for safety, such as Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and airbag system, are powered by automotive grade inductors in passenger cars.

The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global automotive grade inductors market during the forecast period. This is due to rising use of automotive grade inductors for OEMs to integrate components into their cars' electrical and electronic systems. The automotive industry is increasingly influenced by digital User Experience (UX) instead of horsepower, hence OEMs must considerably focus to enhance their capacity to produce excellent software and transform their sources of distinction actively.

The Transmission Control Units (TCU) segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global automotive grade inductors market over the forecast period. This is because TCU monitors and regulates the operation of vehicle’s automatic transmission. Input from many sensors is analyzed to appropriately choose gears to achieve better engine emissions, fuel efficiency, steady handling, and gear shift system dependability.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive grade inductors market on the basis of inductance range, vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region:

Inductance Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Less than 1 micro henry 1 to 10 micro henry 10 to 20 micro henry 20 to 30 micro henry 30 to 40 micro henry More than 40 micro henry

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Passenger cars Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Transmission Control Units (TCU) Noise Suppression High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Drivers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



