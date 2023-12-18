Automotive Grill Guard Market Size Worth USD 6.93 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive grill guard market size was USD 3.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for vehicle protection equipment and increasing need for off-road vehicles are key factors driving market revenue growth.

In low-impact crashes, grille guards are helpful in preventing damage to the front bumper. Grille guards can also provide some protection from crashes with larger, slower-moving objects such as a pole or another automobile, enhancing automobile’s exterior appeal. A well-made and thoughtfully designed grille guard provides the car with a lot more assertive and tough appearance. Furthermore, grille guards are available in a wide range of designs, some of which are minimalist and only cover a small area of the front face, while others are considerably more ornate and cover the whole front end, frequently including enclosing the headlights.

Installing a grille guard on the vehicle also gives customers a platform, from which to carry out further changes. Most frequently, grille guards are utilized as a platform for installing light bars, and many grille guards include a designated area for mounting rally lights or a light bar. Major companies are involved in Research & Development (R&D) of material innovation for grill guards to improve fuel efficiency and make it lightweight. However, restrictions on the usage of automotive grill guards in certain countries and low rate of replacement are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.71 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 6.93 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material, guard type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled TUF-BAR, Black Horse Off Road, Ranch Hand, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Armordillo USA, Go Rhino, Westin Automotive Products, Inc., Trident Truck Accessories, Tygerauto.com, and Steelcraft Automotive Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automotive grill guard market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automotive grill guard products.

Some major players included in the global automotive grill guard market report are:

TUF-BAR

Black Horse Off Road

Ranch Hand

CURT Manufacturing LLC

Armordillo USA

Go Rhino

Westin Automotive Products, Inc.

Trident Truck Accessories

Tygerauto.com

Steelcraft Automotive

Strategic Development

On 31 March 2023, ARIES, a Lippert brand, launched a new line of ForeFront protection products for the Ford Bronco. The ForeFront lineup includes a grille guard and bullbar that are designed to be both robust and lightweight. The products are specifically engineered to fit the Bronco and work with the factory bumper, sensors, and equipment.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The aluminum segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global automotive grill guard market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for carbon neutrality and fuel efficiency is leading to lightweight material for automotive components including grill guards with efficient protection. Aluminum components have the primary benefit of being substantially lighter than steel or other metals.

The Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global automotive grill guard market during the forecast period due to rising number of automobile sales as well as electric commercial vehicles. Large trucks, buses, and other heavy commercial vehicles frequently operate in difficult circumstances and confront dangers on the road. Automotive grill guards are placed to add an extra layer of defense against small accidents, road debris, and animal impacts for the grille, headlights, and bumper of these cars.

The aftermarket segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global automotive grill guard market over the forecast period. This is due to competitive pricing, customization, and flexibility in installation for wide range products. In terms of performance and durability, aftermarket components are often on par with OEM vehicle parts. These serve as replacements for factory-installed automobile parts and are often made of a combination of metals, polymers, and elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive grill guard market on the basis of material, guard type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aluminum Steel Polyester Polypropylene Polycarbonate Others

Guard Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Center grille guard Full grille guard Skid plates Sports bars & nudged bars Tail light guards Rear bumper guards

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Passenger car Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket Online Marketplace

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



