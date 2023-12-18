Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The regular quarterly dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.



The board of directors also declared a special cash dividend of $0.29 per share, which will be included in fiscal year 2023 taxable income for federal income tax purposes. The special dividend is payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has over 70 employees and has deployed over $2.0 billion across more than 60 loans.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners

IR@REFI.reit