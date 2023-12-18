Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size To Exceed USD 14.34 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.1%

New York, United States , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size is to grow from USD 7.89 Billion in 2022 to USD 14.34 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the projected period.

Cleanroom technology is a particular method for preventing contamination by providing a controlled environment. Cleanrooms are utilised in industries where small particles can disrupt the manufacturing process. Clean rooms are intended to minimise contaminants such as dust, airborne microbes, chemical vapours, and aerosol particles. Cleanroom technologies are used to generate contamination-free products in industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, semiconductors, food and beverages, and critical process production. Furthermore, technological advances in cleanroom equipment, such as hard wall cleanrooms, soft wall cleanrooms, plasterboard cleanrooms and terminal box cleanrooms, help with cleanroom maintenance. Modular cleanrooms, which are enclosed structures pre-fitted with all the necessary equipment, have also been introduced to the market. They expedite the installation time and require no outside help. Furthermore, numerous solutions for optimising cleanroom operation have emerged. Cleanroom software engineering (SE) is the process of quantitatively evaluating the design of the cleanroom and other criteria. This practice is performed prior to item manufacturing to ensure that cleanrooms function effectively.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Equipment - Fan Filter, HVAC, Vacuum Systems; Consumable - Safety, Disinfectants), Type (Standard Modular (Hardwall, Softwall), Mobile), By End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Device Manufacturers, Semiconductor, Food & Beverages), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast to 2022 – 2032.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic marked the significance of cleanroom technology in medical research, vaccine development, and medical supply manufacture. The pandemic also stimulated R&D in areas such as virus containment and sterilisation procedures. As a result, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are key market drivers.

The equipment segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the product, the global cleanroom technologies market is segmented into equipment - fan filter, HVAC, vacuum systems; consumable - safety, disinfectants. Among these, the equipment segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. HVAC systems, HEPA filters, fan filter units, laminar air flow systems and biosafety cabinets, air diffusers and showers, and other equipment are included in the equipment category. HVAC systems are likely to lead the cleanroom technologies equipment market over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies demand precise control over temperature, humidity, and pressure levels throughout manufacturing and research activities, a task in which HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems play a crucial role. The controlling of humidity, temperature, air pressure, and ventilation within the cleanroom, as well as the direction, speed, and filtration of air as it flows into and out of the area, are the elements driving the market's rising use of HVAC systems.

The hardwall segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard modular (hardwall, softwall), mobile. The modular cleanrooms are of two types, softwall cleanrooms and hardwall cleanrooms. Among these, the hardwall segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. Hardwall cleanrooms are in high demand because they are more design-flexible than standard cleanrooms, being quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy mobility, and easy to extend or reconfigure.

The biotechnology industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global cleanroom technologies market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, semiconductors, and food and beverages. Among these, the biotechnology industry segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Cleanroom technology growing used in the biotechnology industry for different sectors such as research and development, biocontamination control, pilot studies, and production. It is lowering that all individuals follow protocols and use appropriate consumables and clothing. In the biotechnology industry equipment is installed in accordance with regulatory standards that are tailored to the purpose. This, together with increased biologics research, is likely to promote category growth throughout the projection period

Regional Forecasts

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. Companies Covered: TUI Group, TCS World Travel, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Cox & Kings Ltd., Scott Dunn Ltd., Kensington Tours, Zicasso, Inc., Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC, Lindblad Expeditions, Geographic Expeditions, Inc., Micato Safaris, Exodus Travels Limited, Travelopia Holdings Limited, Travel Edge (Canada) Inc. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, ABN Cleanroom Technology introduced a ready-to-use low dewpoint cleanroom system in Europe. The basic concept behind dayroom technology is to remove moisture from the air in order to adjust the humidity level in a room or chamber. This rollout will aid the company's market position.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cleanroom technologies market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Cleanroom Technologies Market, Product Analysis

Equipment Fan Filter HVAC Vacuum Systems

Consumable Safety Disinfectants



Cleanroom Technologies Market, Type Analysis

Standard Modular Hardwall Softwall

Mobile

Cleanroom Technologies Market, End User Analysis

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Medical Device Manufacturers

Semiconductor

Food & Beverages

Cleanroom Technologies Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



