EV Communication Controller Market Size Worth USD 2,457.42 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle communication controller market size was USD 131.90 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally, growing investments by major automakers toward production of Electric Vehicles (EVs), and recent advances in wireless EV charging are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth.

The Electric Vehicle Communication Controller (EVCC) is simulated to evaluate charging stations and their behavior when connected to various simulated electric vehicles. EV communication controllers are customizable controllers that are used to easily construct smart charging stations. The controllers, which come in three different flavors, can support up to two charge stations of various standards at the same time. There are various Electric Vehicle (EV) and charging station manufacturers.

Simultaneously, charging infrastructure varies widely based on location. Standards including CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 15118, and GuoBiao Tuijian (GB/T), which are all taken into account when evaluating charging stations across the globe, explain the communication between the EV and the charging station to manage this considerable variety.

Click Here to Request PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2142

Various Electric Vehicle (EV)-to-Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) communication systems have been researched and tested by automotive industry for more than three years. The automotive community has recently restricted its testing to two Powerline Communications (PLC) systems, with a G3-PLC system serving as the low-frequency choice. The Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) released Release 14 to enable low latency and high data rate Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, and this development was referred to as Long Term Evolution-Vehicular (LTE-V), or Cellular V2X (C-V2X). Such developments are important factors driving the electric vehicle communication controller market.

Growing investments by major automobile manufacturers in EV production are one of the primary factors driving the market revenue growth. Furthermore, favorable regulatory guidelines and standards established by major international organizations for efficient EV communication systems and network infrastructure have made a significant contribution to market revenue growth.

One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market is high cost of electric vehicles. The initial cost of owning an electric vehicle is higher than that of a conventional vehicle. The high initial cost makes it unaffordable for many prospective purchasers, limiting EV demand. This price disparity is mostly due to the costly battery technology utilized by EVs. The installation of EV charging stations necessitates particular technological safety. Major issues include voltage swings, overcurrent, frequency mismatch, and ground fault. Given the market's breadth and variance in charging loads, standard charging technology is viewed as a critical concern for the future of electric vehicles. As a result, despite the availability of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, investments are expected to be stalled owing to a lack of uniformity, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2142

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 131.90 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 33.9% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 2,457.42 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered System Type, Vehicle Type, Current Type, Charging Type, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Hyundai, Versinetic Limited, Vector Informatik GmbH, Vertexcom, LG CORPORATION, ROBERT BOSCH LLC, Efacec, and EcoG Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global electric vehicle communication controller market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective electric vehicle communication controller solutions. Some major players included in the global electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) market report are:

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Hyundai

Versinetic Limited

Vector Informatik GmbH

Vertexcom

LG Corporation

ROBERT BOSCH LLC

Efacec

EcoG

Strategic Development

On 26 June 2020, Hyundai Mobis announced the development of the Integrated Transmission Controller, which allows real-time transmission of various vehicle data with other cars or infrastructure via external communication networks. The Hyundai Mobis Integrated Communication Controller connects various Electronic Control Units (ECU) mounted on the vehicle, such as the powertrain, multimedia, airbags, and brake systems, via wired communication to collect and analyze various types of vehicle operation data in real-time.

On 23 May 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the QCA7006AQ, a next-generation Powerline Communication (PLC) device designed to meet the needs of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station communications, also known as Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), that use the global Combined Charging System (CCS). The PLC device is based on Qualcomm Technologies' market-proven QCA700X family of products, which are widely used in EV onboard charging units and charging stations across the globe.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2142

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The wired charging segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Plug and charge is the most secure and simple method of charging electric motor vehicles a driver needs to do is attach the EV's charging cord to a charging port, and the car will begin charging. ISO 15118, the international standard for charging EVs, pioneered the notion of plug and charge. Plug and charge applies to both wireless and wired charging scenarios. The IEC 61850 and ISO/IEC 15118 standards are being used for direct wired communication and message exchange between EVs and EVSEs. Furthermore, high-speed broadband communications over low-voltage power lines are documented, in which the same charging cable is used to carry communications signals as well as charging power. Although wired communications provide excellent security, dependability, and a suitable data rate, they can only be used for plug-in and static wireless charging systems. Companies are now developing EVCC solutions aimed at commercial vehicles that include critical features such as Plug and Charge (PnC) functionality, which allows vehicles to be authorized simply by plugging in the outlet and starting the charging process, which contributes to revenue growth of this segment.

The hybrid segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Electric vehicle hybrid automobiles are less complicated and lighter than plug-in hybrid vehicles. They use regenerative braking to recover typically wasted energy and convert it to power using an integrated motor/generator. These cutting-edge vehicles are changing fuel efficiency and emissions, providing a unique combination of power and efficiency that standard gasoline-powered vehicles just cannot match. Hybrids EV attain an electric-only range of 2055 miles with smaller batteries than battery-electrics while emitting no exhaust emissions. The hardware resources provided by the control system eZdsp 2808 enable the implementation of local dynamic control algorithms as well as the establishment of a Controller Area Network (CAN) communication network, which is required for the distributed control utilized on the hybrid electric car. A high-speed CAN communication network (1Mbps) is used and integrated to establish distributed control in such cars due to the complexity of real-time control for a parallel hybrid electric car. These are the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

On 26 June 2020, Hyundai Mobis announced the development of the Integrated Transmission Controller, which allows real-time transmission of various vehicle data with other cars or infrastructure via external communication networks. The Hyundai Mobis Integrated Communication Controller connects various Electronic Control Units (ECU) mounted on the vehicle, such as the powertrain, multimedia, airbags, and brake systems, via wired communication to collect and analyze various types of vehicle operation data in real-time.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-communication-controller-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle communication controller market on the basis of system type, vehicle type current type, charging type, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC) EV Communication Controller (EVCC)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Plug-In Hybrid Battery Operated

Current Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Alternating Current (AC) Direct Current (DC)

Charging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Wired Charging (Plug-in) Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Flying Car Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Seating Capacity (One seat, Two seats, Four seats, More than Six seats), By Mode of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Airbag Marke t By Type (One-Piece-Woven, Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed), By Material Type, By Airbag Position, By Vehicle Type, By Coating, By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), and By Region Forecast to 2030

E-Mobility Market , By Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Others], By Charging Infrastructure (Solution Provider and Charging Operator), By End-use, By Battery, By Component, and By Region Forecast to 2032

High Dynamic Range Technology for Automotive Market , By HDR Display (Infotainment Screens and Instrument Clusters Others), By HDR Sensors, By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Train Market , By Type (Passenger Trains, Freight Trains, and Others), By End-Use (Public Transportation, Private Operators, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights