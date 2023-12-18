LCS promotes David Mercugliano to lead business development strategy

Des Moines, IA, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s third-largest senior living provider, has announced the promotion of David Mercugliano to Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Mercugliano will lead business development initiatives to expand management and development opportunities that grow top-line revenue for the LCS Family of Companies.





“David is an accomplished professional in the senior living industry and I am eager to leverage his expertise in this expanded role,” said Chris Bird, LCS President and Chief Operating Officer. “His strategic approach and passion will help senior living communities better understand how our diverse services can help them thrive, grow, and prepare for the changing needs of current and future residents.”

Mercugliano joined LCS in June 2023 as the Director of Business Development for Care Purchasing Services (CPS) where he led strategic efforts to increase membership and work alongside senior living community boards and owners to bring the value of CPS to senior living communities. His career has provided rich experience across the care continuum in executive leadership, operations management, strategy, and business development.



