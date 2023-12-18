Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Set to Grow: CAGR of 7% Forecasted Through 2028 with Focus on Locating Equipment and Retail Sales Channels

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Analysis By Product, By Sales Channel, By Pipe Size, By End User, By Region Size , Trends and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drain cleaning equipment market is set on a steadfast growth path, propelled by the rising demands from the municipal and residential sectors, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% through to 2028.

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure and Preventative Maintenance Drive Growth

The market for drain cleaning equipment, essential for unclogging and maintaining plumbing systems, is witnessing a significant rise. Growth drivers include substantial public and private investments in the development of robust and reliable public utilities, as well as the increasing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities. The surge in demand across both developed nations with established infrastructure and rapidly urbanizing areas fuels this expansion.

Sectoral Insights Reveal Key Market Trends

The comprehensive analysis break down the drain cleaning equipment market into several categories, providing detailed insights.

The largest segment – locating equipment – benefits from a proactive shift in maintenance strategies and increased environmental awareness. By Sales Channel: Retail sales lead the way due to the immediate availability of products and personalized customer service, with distributors rapidly growing thanks to their wide reach.

Retail sales lead the way due to the immediate availability of products and personalized customer service, with distributors rapidly growing thanks to their wide reach. By Pipe Size: The 4-8 inch segment commands the market, reflecting the needs of burgeoning commercial and residential construction activities.

The 4-8 inch segment commands the market, reflecting the needs of burgeoning commercial and residential construction activities. By End User: Municipalities emerge as the primary end users, focusing on extensive urban sanitation initiatives.

Geographic Market Dynamics and Regional Growth

The North American market remains dominant, with Asia Pacific rapidly ascending the ranks owing to robust development activities.

Challenges and Innovations Shaping Future Outlook



Despite the promising trends, the market faces hurdles such as market volatility and considerable initial investments impeding entry into the sector. However, technological advancements and the integration of AI are setting new standards in drain cleaning efficiency.

COVID-19's Impact and Forward Strategy

The pandemic's disruptions did not spare the drain cleaning equipment market, but recovery strategies are now reshaping it. With a forward-looking perspective, the sector is adapting to new norms across varied industries, garnering renewed interest as businesses ramp up operations globally. The competitive landscape remains diverse with key market players such as Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID) and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Milwaukee Tool) at the forefront, driving innovations and consolidating their market positions.

Gearing Up for Future Advances

The industry stands at the cusp of a transformative era with the adoption of smarter, more efficient drain cleaning solutions. A steadfast commitment to innovation, combined with the constant need for maintenance across burgeoning mega-cities and industrial hubs, outlines a promising trajectory for the drain cleaning equipment industry over the next half-decade.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Drain Cleaning Equipment: An Overview

2.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Product Analysis

3.3 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Pipe Size Analysis

3.5 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rise in Construction Activity and Infrastructure Projects

6.1.3 Increasing Popularity of Do-it-yourself (DIY) Tools

6.1.4 Rising Focus of Municipal Sector On Sanitation

6.1.5 Increasing Demand From Various End User Industries

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Initial Investment

6.2.2 Market Instability

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Integration of AI and ML Technologies

6.3.2 Rapidly Expanding Cleaning Service Industry

6.3.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements

6.3.4 Increasing Demand for Trenchless Drain Cleaning Solutions

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID)

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Milwaukee Tool)

Nilfisk Group

Goodway Technologies Corp.

BrassCraft

Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Electric Eel Manufacturing

Spartan Tool

Duracable Manufacturing Company

ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH

Water Cannon.

Cam Spray

