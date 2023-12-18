Global Polyethyleneimine Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 474 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 1.84%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly-aziridine is another name for polyethyleneimine (PEI). It is a polymer made up of an amine group and a two-carbon aliphatic CH2CH2 monomer. The primary, secondary, and tertiary amino groups found in branching PEIs are also present in linear PEIs, along with all of the secondary amines. While branched PEIs are liquids at all molecular weights, linear PEIs are solids at room temperature. The development of polyethyleneimines applications in sectors including cosmetics, detergents, and adhesives is predicted to be a significant driver of market growth over the next seven years.

The growing paper and pulp industry in developing countries like China and India are expected to drive up demand since it is used as a wet strength agent in the paper production process. They are utilized as drainage aids and wet end agents for producing paper and board grades such as multiple boards, newsprint, and fluting. Additionally, they are used in polyelectrolyte multilayers to provide charged surfaces with a biocompatible surface finish. The market is expected to grow during the predicted period due to the growing demand for water treatment chemicals and the depletion of freshwater supplies.

Rising Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals and Detergents, as well as Expanding Applications for Adhesives and Sealants, Spur the Market

According to Straits Research, "The global polyethyleneimine market size was valued at USD 409 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 474 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.84% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." Detergent formulas use polyethyleneimine for better stain removal. Improved organic stain removal is provided by polyethyleneimine-based detergent formulations, particularly for polyphenolic stains from morello juice (cherry juice), blueberry juice, red wine, tea, and coffee. Additionally, formulations of detergent with a decreased phosphorus level are achieved using polyethyleneimine instead of all or a portion of the phosphonate cheats presently found in many laundry detergents.

The material polyethyleneimine (PEI) is suitable for use in a variety of adhesive and sealant applications. In the adhesives industry, it is applied as a coating or lamination to improve adhesion. It also uses water-based primers for metals, textiles, and packaging films. Polyethyleneimine has long been used in packaging as priming for extrusion coatings. One use for polyethylene has been to attach to cellulosic substrates like paper. Water or water-alcohol mixes are diluted before usage. Due to expanding end-use industries, including construction, automotive, and packaging, demand for polyethyleneimine will likely increase throughout the projected period.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific commands the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. Regarding GDP, China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific area. The textile industry in China is the largest in the world in terms of exports and output. Recent years have seen a rise in investment in the country's textile industry due to decreasing electricity costs, transportation subsidies, and lower prices for raw cotton. Due to this, there is now more demand for dyes and inks used chiefly in the textile sector. The Indian cosmetics market is predicted to grow at the most significant rate among the Asia-Pacific countries. India currently has a low penetration of cosmetics products compared to developed or other growing nations.

North America holds the second-largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.92%. The world's largest economy is that of America. After China and India, the United States is in third place globally for manufacturing yarns and textiles made from natural fibers like cotton and synthetic fibers. Due to the increased demand for technical textiles from several end-user sectors, including automotive, industrial applications, etc., the country's textile industry has shown a positive trend. The United States is the largest market for clothes in the world.

Germany has the fifth-largest economy in the world and Europe. Some top cosmetics manufacturers are Henkel, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble. The market's top companies' two main tactics for expanding their global reach are new product introductions and geographic expansion. Due to this, a market for utilizing raw materials like polyethyleneimine is created through applications from end users.

Key Highlights

By type, the global polyethyleneimine market is bifurcated into Linear and Branched. The Branched segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period.

By application, the global polyethyleneimine market is categorized into Detergents, Adhesives & Sealants, Water Treatment Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper, Coatings Inks & Dyes, and Others. The Adhesives & Sealants segment stands first in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players are BASF SE, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Gongbike New Material Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Shanghai Holdenchem Co., Wuhan Bright Chemical Co. Ltd, Polysciences, Inc., and Dow.

Market News

In August 2022, the RotoFlex® safety boots from Blundstone were unveiled. They were created with Infinergy® from BASF.

In July 2022, the worldwide personal care business will utilize more bio-based and low-carbon components owing to cooperation between BSB Nanotechnology and Dow.

In May 2022, Nippon Shokubai and Arkema joined forces to begin feasibility studies and form a joint venture to construct an industrial facility to produce LiFSI (Lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide), a crucial component of battery cells for electric mobility.

Global Polyethyleneimine Market: Segmentation

By Type

Linear

Branched

By Application

Detergents

Adhesives & Sealants

Water Treatment Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paper

Coatings Inks & Dyes

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

