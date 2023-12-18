LATAM Road Marking Paint and Coating Revenue to Total US$ 131.3 Million by 2033 Amid Rapid Urbanization and Rising Focus on Improving Road Safety | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LATAM road marking paint & coating industry value is forecast to increase from US$ 70.0 million in 2023 to US$ 131.3 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for road marking paints & coatings in LATAM is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The performance-based segment is expected to dominate the LATAM road marking paint & coating industry through 2033. It will likely hold a volume share of 58.2% by 2023. On the other hand, the paint-based markings segment is set to exhibit a robust CAGR of 6.9% through 2033.

The road marking paint and coating industry in Latin America is witnessing significant growth driven by diverse factors. These include rapid urbanization, the rising popularity of durable retro reflective paints, and growing emphasis on improving road safety.

Demand for durable retroreflective paints is rising across the LATAM. This is because these paints are increasingly used for road markings to improve the driving experience and enhance road safety.

Urbanization trends in Mexico, marked by the development of city malls, drive the need for road marking paints & coatings for efficient parking solutions. This will boost the target industry during the assessment period.

The extensive road networks in Brazil and Mexico underscore the urgent need for effective road marking systems. The integration of intelligent transport systems enhances road safety and efficiency.

The aviation network in Brazil, with almost 4,000 airports, further contributes to the demand for road marking products. Overall, the industry's evolution is fueled by infrastructure expansion, urbanization, a focus on sustainability, and technological advancements.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The LATAM road marking paint & coating revenue is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2033.

through 2033. By material type, the performance-based segment is expected to total US$ 67.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on marking type, the permanent marking type segment is set to hold a market share of 71.4% in 2023.

in 2023. Mexico is expected to account for a significant share of about 19.4% in 2023.

in 2023. Brazil’s industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 26.7 million in 2033.

in 2033. Argentina is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 12.8 million by 2033.

“In Latin America, the road marking paint & coating industry is evolving with a focus on durability, visibility, and sustainability. Integration of advanced technologies and a robust infrastructure will drive long-term growth,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Who is Winning?

Key players are focusing on developing durable and environmentally friendly road marking solutions to boost their sales and comply with regulations. They are also employing strategies like mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the LATAM region.

Recent development:

In 2022, Aexcel Corporation unveiled new innovations, including LowVOK and Jet-Dry Waterborne Traffic Paints, at the National Pavement Expo in Charlotte, NC.



Key Companies Profiled

Sherwin Williams Company

Asian Paints PPG

Aximum

Pidilite Industries

Ennis-Flint Inc.

US Specialty Coatings

SealMaster

Geveko Markings

Dow Inc.

Aexcel Corporation

Watco Industrial Floors

Nippon Paints

Crown USA Inc.

ATS Traffic

LATAM Road Marking Paint and Coating Industry Segmentation

By Material Type:

Performance-based Marking Tape Thermoplastics Cold Plastics

Paint-based Markings Solvent-borne Markings Water-borne Markings 2-Component Epoxy Others





By Marking Type:

Permanent

Removable

By Sales Channel:

B2B Sales Road & Highway Marking Pavement Marking Airport Marking

B2C Sales Parking Lot Marking Factory Marking Field Marking



By Region:

South America

Central America

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

