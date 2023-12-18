Plastic Crates Market Size to Touch Around US$ 6.43 Billion 2030, Recording a CAGR of 7.9% | Report by CoherentMI

Burlingame, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Plastic Crates Market is estimated to value at US$ 3.78 Billion in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 6.43 Billion by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during forecast period 2023-2030.

The plastic crates market is being driven by the increasing demand from the manufacturing industry. Plastic crates are widely used for transportation and storage of goods in various industries, including automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. The growing need for efficient storage and transportation solutions in these industries is fueling the demand for plastic crates.

Additionally, the lightweight nature of plastic crates makes them a preferred choice for businesses looking to reduce transportation costs. Plastic crates are easy to handle and stack, allowing for better space utilization and improved logistics efficiency. Moreover, they offer protection to the goods during transit, minimizing the risk of damage and spoilage.

Furthermore, the market is also driven by the increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. Plastic crates can be reused multiple times, reducing the need for single-use packaging materials and contributing to environmental sustainability. This aspect is attracting manufacturers towards the adoption of plastic crates for their operations.

Market Trends:

One market trend in the plastic crates market is the growing adoption of foldable and collapsible crates. These crates offer the advantage of space-saving when not in use, making them ideal for industries with limited storage space. Foldable crates can be easily folded flat, reducing the storage space required and enabling cost savings.

Another trend in the market is the introduction of eco-friendly and recycled plastic crates. With the rising concerns regarding plastic waste and environmental impact, manufacturers are focusing on developing recycled plastic crates. These crates are made from post-consumer waste plastic and can be recycled again at the end of their life, promoting a circular economy.

Recent development:

In January 2022, Supreme Industries launched a new line of plastic storage and material handling solutions, which includes creates.

In September 2022, Ferguson Group USA was purchased by Brambles in order to increase its footprints in North America.

Market Opportunities:

Growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Plastic Crates Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. As environmental concerns rise, companies are looking for packaging options that are eco-friendly and can be easily recycled. Plastic crates provide an excellent alternative to traditional packaging materials as they are made from recyclable materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Additionally, their durability and reusability make them a popular choice among industries such as agriculture, retail, and pharmaceutical.

With the increasing emphasis on reducing plastic waste and adopting environmentally friendly practices, the demand for plastic crates is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This market opportunity presents immense potential for manufacturers and suppliers to expand their product offerings and cater to the needs of environmentally conscious consumers.

Rising demand from the retail sector

The retail sector is a major consumer of plastic crates, driving the growth of the Plastic Crates Market. Plastic crates offer several advantages to retailers, including easy handling, storage optimization, and enhanced product visibility. These crates are stackable, nestable, and collapsible, allowing retailers to efficiently manage their inventory and improve operational efficiencies.

Furthermore, plastic crates are resistant to water, chemicals, and temperature fluctuations, making them ideal for storing and transporting various retail products such as fruits, vegetables, and other perishable goods. The growing retail sector, coupled with the increasing focus on improving supply chain efficiency, is expected to drive the demand for plastic crates in the coming years.

Key Market Takeaways:

Plastic Crates Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rising demand from the retail sector. On the basis of material type, the polyethylene segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to its widespread use in the manufacturing of plastic crates. In terms of product type, the stackable segment is expected to dominate the market, followed by the nestable and collapsible segments.

In terms of end-use, the agriculture sector is expected to hold a dominant position, driven by the need for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions for agricultural products. Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the Plastic Crates Market due to the presence of major retail chains and the increasing focus on sustainability in packaging practices.

Key players operating in the Plastic Crates Market include Craemer Holding GmbH, Vaibhav Industries, Brambles Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Nefab Group, Myers Industries, Allibert Group, DS Smith Plc, Rehrig Pacific Company, TranPak Inc, Schoeller Allibert, Buckhorn, USA Plastic Molders, Plastic Emballages, and WestRock Company. These key players are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive advantage.

Plastic Crates Market Segmentation:

By Material Type Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene Others

By Product Type Stackable Nestable Collapsible Foldable Other

By End Use Agriculture Food and Beverage Retail Industrial Pharmaceutical Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



FAQ’s:

What factors are impeding the growth of the market for Plastic Crates? What are the primary drivers fostering growth in the market for Plastic Crates? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Plastic Crates Market? Who are the key players actively involved in the Plastic Crates Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the Plastic Crates Market? What is the projected CAGR for the Plastic Crates Market?

In conclusion, the Plastic Crates Market offers significant growth opportunities driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rising demand from the retail sector. Manufacturers and suppliers in this market should focus on developing eco-friendly and durable plastic crates to cater to the evolving needs of the packaging industry. Additionally, strategic collaborations and investments can help key players expand their market reach and capture a larger share of the growing Plastic Crates Market.

