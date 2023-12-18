Network as a Service Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 35.3%

Pune,India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global network as a service market size was valued at USD 13.63 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 155.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increased adoption of cloud technology from BFSI and IT & telecommunication along with an increasing portfolio of services will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increased adoption of technology by SMEs and large-scale organizations will increase the footprint of the market. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Network as a Service Market Forecast, 2024-2030.





Request a Free Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/network-as-a-service-market-106700





Key Industry Development-

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced an updated version of its cloud management platform, HPE Aruba Networking Central, at its Atmosphere event, providing AI for IT operations (AIOps) and developed network capabilities.

KDDI Corporation announced its new SD-WAN solution based on Cisco SD-WAN in terms of its SD-WAN product range. KDDI aims to offer intense solutions for the U.S. through Cisco's worldwide Managed Services Partner (MSP) Programme.

Key Takeaways

The combined coordination of the software with application lifecycle management systems is expected to drive market growth.

Growing Adoption of Network as a Service across Key Industries Supported Market Growth

Surge in Adoption of Cloud Services among Enterprises to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Need for Wireless Communication for Industrial and Commercial Operations to Surge the Demand for Network as a Service





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Companies leading the Network as a Service Market are Amdocs Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Megaport Limited (Australia)Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks) (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), ARTERIA Networks Corporation (Japan), NTT Group (Japan), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 35.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 155.17 Billion Base Year 2022 Network as a Service Market Size in 2022 USD 13.63 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Type, Enterprise, Application, End-User, Industry, Regional





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/network-as-a-service-market-106700





Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of Cloud Technology to Augment Market Growth During Forecast Duration

Factors such as increasing investments & rising collaborative efforts in various technological fields including cloud computing, network virtualization, and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) will boost the network as a service market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising awareness about benefits offered by cloud services, such as cost-effective measures and on-premises support, will further fuel the growth of the market.

Growing Need for Wireless Communication to Fuel the Demand for Network as a Service. The growing demand for wireless communication in commercial and industrial operations drives the demand for Network as a Service. For enabling efficient operations and seamless connectivity, wireless communication is important.





Segments

By Type

WAN as a Service

LAN as a Service

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Wide Area Network

Virtual Private Network

Cloud-based Services

Bandwidth on Demand

Others

By End User

Corporate Customers

Individual Customers

By Industry (Corporate Customers)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others





Regional Insights-

North America to Lead the Market Share Owing to Technological Maturity

North America is anticipated to hold the biggest network as a service market share during the projected period. The market growth in the region is credited to its technological advancements in data centres and network infrastructure and extensive research & development in network expansion technology.

Asia Pacific is projected to reach the highest CAGR during the projected period as China and India are likely to surge the demand for NaaS.





Quick Buy - Network as a Service Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106700





Competitive Landscape -

Key Players in the Market Focus on Data Centre Offerings to Drive Market Growth

Key players focus on making their position strong in the market with the help of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Strategic planning is one of the most used among businesses to back their position in the market. One of the leading key players, such as Fortinet, Inc., focuses on providing networks and designing.





FAQs

How big is the Network as a Service Market?

Network as a Service Market size was USD 13.63 Billion in 2022

How fast is the Network as a Service Market growing?

The Network as a Service Market will exhibit a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports-

Network Slicing Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2023

Network Access Control Market Size, Share, Growth and Report Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment