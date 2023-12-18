Warehouse Robotics Market Size Worth USD 12.99 Billion by 2030 | Increasing Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Boost Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse Robotics Market Size

The global warehouse robotics market size is valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.26 billion in 2023 to USD 12.99 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Warehouse Robotics Market, 2023-2030.”

Warehouse robotics are robots which include industrial and service robots performing several warehouse operations, such as picking, sorting, transportation, and packing. These warehouse robots are designed to improve warehouse efficiency and reduce manual work. The rising technological advancements in robotics and warehouse automation are increasing the demand for robots, including articulated arms, AGVs, and AMRs for heavy lifting operations.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.8 % Warehouse Robotics Market Size 2030 Value Projection USD 12.99 billion Base Year 2022 Warehouse Robotics Market Size in 2022 USD 4.86 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Product Type, By Application, By Payload Capacity, By End-User Industry, By Region Warehouse Robotics Market Growth Drivers Increasing High Volume Trade of Durable and Non-Durable Products to Surge the Demand for Robots Heavy Material Handling Capability of Robots to Drive Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Warehouse Robotics Industry Development

May 2023 – FANUC America launched its two new high-payload collaborative robots FANUC CRX-25iA and CRX-25iA having a payload capacity of around 30 kg to 50 kg, respectively.

Warehouse Robotics Companies Analyzed:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Hikvision (Hikrobot) (China)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Daifuku (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

JBT (U.S.)

SSI Schaeffer (U.S.)

Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)

Locus Robotics (U.S.)

Warehouse Robotics Market Regional Insights

Increasing E-Commerce Industry to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to have the largest warehouse robotics market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to the increasing online purchasing and e-commerce industry across the developing and developed countries in the region.

North America is expected to experience to grow at a significant rate owing to the rising demand across any end-use industries.

Warehouse Robotics Competitive Landscape

Increasing Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Boost Market Growth

Several major market players are striving for new product launches to maintain their positions in the market. The increasing focus of key players on partnerships will boost market growth during the forecast period. Companies, including ABB Ltd., KION Group AG, Daifuku, Omron Corporation, Hikvision (Hikrobot), FANUC Corporation, and KUKA AG, are developing product portfolios for various applications, such as AMRs, AGVs, and Articulated robots.

Warehouse Robotics Market Segments

Decreasing Operating Costs to Propel Automated Guided Vehicles Segment Growth

By product type, the market is segmented into autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, articulated robots, collaborative robots, and others. The automated guided vehicles segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the decreasing operating and workforce cost required to move goods from one place to another.

Growing Product Handling and Delivery Process to Aid Transportation Segment Growth

Based on application, the warehouse robotics market is classified into Placing, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, and Packing. The transportation segment holds the largest market share as robotics is used in handling heavy materials or products and delivery processes. Transportation robots provide many benefits, such as decreasing downtime, reducing product damage, and performing physically demanding tasks.

Major Application in Heavy Load Transportation Aids Above 900 Kg Segment Growth

By payload capacity, the market is segmented into Below 200 kg, 200 to 400 kg, 400 to 600 kg, 600 to 900 kg, and above 900 kg. The above 900 kg segment leads the market share owing the major applications of robots above 900 Kg payload capacity in heavy load transportation.

Rising Number of Order Processing Drove E-Commerce Segment Growth

By end-user, the warehouse robotics market is classified into food & beverage, electronics & electrical, automotive, pharmaceuticals, independent warehouses, e-commerce, and others. The e-commerce led the market revenue share due to the increasing order processing across developing and developed countries.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Warehouse Robotics Market Drivers & Restraints

Rising Online Buying Consumer Behavior to Boost Market Growth

The increasing online buying consumer behavior has positively affected the warehouse's heavy material handling, propelling the warehouse robotics market growth during the forecast period. The continuous growth in the online purchase, further supported by the COVID-19 pandemic, is also boosting the market growth. The long-term maintenance cost of software and robots may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Warehouse Robotics Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Asia Pacific Warehouse Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030

To be Continue…

