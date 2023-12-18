Biosensors and Nanosensors Global Markets and Technologies Report 2023 - Increasing Miniaturization and Integration of Sensors for Wearable Devices

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors and Nanosensors: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for biosensors and nanosensors was valued at $28.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $43.5 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. North America accounts for the largest market share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. When segmented by technology, the global market's electrochemical biosensors subsegment holds the largest share, with 33.3%, followed by the MEMS and optoelectric biosensors subsegments. Key market participants include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc. and Dexcom Inc., among others.

Biosensors and nanosensors have broad applicability across many applications. Biosensors are used in analytical devices that combine biologically sensitive elements with a physical or chemical transducer to detect the presence of special compounds in an environment.



Biosensors are frequently associated with micro- and nanoscale sensors because the miniaturization increases the number of applications. For example, reducing the size of the sensor element to the scale of the target's physical area provides a higher sensitivity, and reduces reagent volumes and associated costs. In medical applications, miniaturized biosensors enable point-of-care diagnostics, multi-agent detection as well as the potential for use in in vitro as well as in vivo medical applications.



Nanosensors can be applied to chemical or mechanical applications. For example, they can be used to detect chemicals and gases for pollution monitoring or for medical diagnoses as blood-borne sensors or lab-on-a-chip devices. They can monitor physical parameters such as temperature, displacement, flow or act as accelerometers in a microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) device.



Nanosensors can be applied to biological or surgical requirements to detect and transfer nanoparticle information to other devices. They can also be used in the development of silicon computer chips or nanorobotics applications.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors by product type, technology, application and geography. The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market trends, with 2022 considered as the base year, as well as estimates for 2023 through 2028, with projections of CAGR across this forecast period.



The report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as the economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors and identifies the current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Features of Biosensors

Biological Component of Biosensors

Physical Components of Biosensors

Basic Characteristics of a Biosensor

Biosensors for Specific Purposes

Biosensor and Nanosensor Manufacturing

Micromachining

Etching

Laser Microfabrication

Nanopatterning

Nanosensors

Future of Market for Biosensors and Nanosensors

Regulatory Standards

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Assessment of Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Emergence of Nanotechnology-Based Biosensors Increasing Miniaturization and Integration of Sensors for Wearable Devices Surging Demand for Home-Based Point-of-care Devices

Market Restraints Cost of Development and Manufacturing Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Market Opportunities Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Green Technologies Increasing Integration with the Internet of Things (IoT)



Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Current Market Trends

Healthcare Dominance

Wearable Biosensors

Point-of-Care Testing

IoT Integration

Emerging Technologies

Graphene-Based Biosensors

Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering

Nanoparticles and Quantum Dots

Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC)

Microfluidics

AI and ML

3D Printing

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Biosensors

Nanosensors

Background

Nanoparticles

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Nanoribbons

Nanowires

Nanoceramics

Other Nanostructured Materials

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

MEMS Biosensors

Optoelectric Biosensors

Thermistor Biosensors

IoT-Enabled Biosensors

Other Biosensors

Nanosensors

Nanochemical Sensors

Nanoforce Sensors

Nanobiosensors

Nanoradiation Sensors

Nanothermal Sensors

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Healthcare

Environmental

Process Industries

Agriculture

Food Monitoring

Biodefense

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Funding of Start-ups in the Glucose Monitoring Field

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Acon Laboratories

Analog Devices

Bayer

Contec Medical Systems

Dexcom

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Honeywell International

Hummingbird Diagnostics

I-Sens

Kionix

Lifescan

Medtronic

Memsic

Murata Manufacturing

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Industrial Automation

Optiscan Biomedical.

Sensonor

Siemens Healthcare

Silicon Designs

Silicon Sensing Systems

STMicroelectronics

Taidoc Technology

Texas Instruments

Trividia Health

