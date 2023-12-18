Spectaire Launches AireCore™ Into the Oil and Gas Sector

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC), a leader in air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology, has completed the innovation in its mass spectrometer series to open up the Oil and Gas industry to the AireCore™ product suite. The oil and gas industry has unique challenges in the upstream, midstream, and downstream operations that can now be solved with the aid of portable mass spectrometry uniquely available through AireCore™.



Spectaire’s foray into the oil and gas market represents a strategic new market expansion, demonstrating the adaptability and relevance of its technology across various sectors. This move, underscored by the successful installation of the first units, highlights the company’s dedication to broadening its impact and reach.

Energy companies like Shell have announced 50% emission reductions by 2030 compared to 2016, Exxon who have pledged $15 Billion to be spent by 2027 in reducing emissions, and BP who have pledged $6 to 8 billion in transition growth engines all represent potential revenue opportunities for Spectaire.

According to Rystad Energy, an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider, there are over 1 million global oil and gas wells in production with volume increasing 19% from 2022 to 2023.

Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire, underscores the transformative impact of their breakthrough in the oil and gas sector: “The oil and gas industry, having poured billions into cutting emissions, now stands at a pivotal moment. With the successful deployment of our initial units, these giants can now precisely gauge and transparently report the efficacy of their emission reduction strategies. Our pioneering technology is set to revolutionize environmental accountability, extending its reach across over a million global wells, their encompassing infrastructure, and the vast network of production pipelines.”

The introduction of AireCore™ represents a pivotal moment for Spectaire Holdings Inc., reinforcing the company’s position as a pioneer in environmental technology. This launch is a clear indication of Spectaire’s commitment to innovation and its capability to meet the specific needs of the oil and gas industry.

For more information on the AireCore™ mass spectrometer and its applications within the oil and gas sector, please visit www.spectaire.com.

About Spectaire

Spectaire (Nasdaq: SPEC) is at the forefront of air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology. Spectaire provides innovative solutions that foster environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

