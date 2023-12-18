Iveco Group earns a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating having ranked in the Top 5%

Turin, 18th December 2023. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) announces an important achievement in its sustainability journey. In its first year of participation in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, the Group achieved Gold Medal certification, ranking among the top 5% of participating companies.

EcoVadis is one of the foremost providers of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis applies its evidence-based assessment methodology to evaluate more than 100,000 companies from over 200 industry categories and determine how well they integrate the principles of sustainability into their businesses and management. The ratings focus on four main themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Michele Ziosi, Chief Public Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Iveco Group, commented: "It is an honour to be among the top performing companies assessed by EcoVadis. The positive rating is a tangible sign to our customers and stakeholders of the high levels of performance that Iveco Group is achieving in the field of sustainability and it fuels our ongoing efforts to foster more sustainable transport for people and goods."

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment