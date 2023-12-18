Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 18th December 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 6th DECEMBER 2023 TO 15th DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 07/12/2023 750 12,9 € 9 675.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 08/12/2023 300 12,73 € 3 820.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 11/12/2023 650 12,62 € 8 202.60 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 12/12/2023 388 12,5 € 4 850.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 13/12/2023 400 12,35 € 4 940.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 15/12/2023 250 12,9 € 3 225.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment