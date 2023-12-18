Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

| Source: Velcan SA Velcan SA



Luxembourg, 18th December 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 6th DECEMBER 2023 TO 15th DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
07/12/202375012,9 €9 675.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
08/12/202330012,73 €3 820.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
11/12/202365012,62 €8 202.60 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
12/12/202338812,5 €4 850.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
13/12/202340012,35 €4 940.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
15/12/202325012,9 €3 225.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


Attachments

2023.12.18 Share buyback program - weekly statement PR