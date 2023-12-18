Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 18 December 2023: MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties has on 18 December bought 2,500 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 79.6. After the transaction MMH Nysteen Invest AS owns 11,040 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act



Attachment