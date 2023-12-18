Touch Screen Display Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2029] | With CAGR of 13.9%

Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Touch Screen Display Market size was valued at USD 59.57 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 166.12 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Touch Screen Display Market Forecast, 2022-2029."





Notable Industry Development:

April 2022 - Fujitsu announced the launch of its new service portfolio, Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS). It empowers customers around the world by accelerating digital transformation (DX) and using cloud offering to provide commercial access to the world's most advanced computing technologies.





Key Takeaways

Touch Screen Display Market size in Asia Pacific was USD 31.7 billion in 2021

Pandemic Stimulated Demand for Touchless Technologies

Residential Sector is Anticipated to Witness Progressive Growth Owing to Increase in Personal Usage of Projected Capacitive (PCAP) Touch Displays

Consumer Electronics to Hold a Major Market Share Due to Smartphone Proliferation





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global touch screen display market are BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Mouser Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), FUJITSU (Taiwan), NEC Corporation (Japan), DISPLAX (Portugal)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 166.12 billion Base Year 2021 Touch Screen Display Market Size in 2021 USD 59.57 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Screen Type, Application, End-user, Region





Drivers and Restraints:

Trend for Projected Capacitive Touch Technology to Underpin Growth

Industry participants are expected to cash in on the growing footprint of projected capacitive touch technology across smart television, smartphones, and other consumer electronic devices. The touch screen display market share will gain traction from heightened demand for cutting-edge technology. Prominently, capacitive touch screens have gained popularity across industrial and commercial applications and in consumer gadgets. Some of the factors, such as durability and strength will augur well for the industry growth. However, strong demand for voice recognition advancements could challenge leading companies gearing to boost their portfolios.





Segmentation

By Screen Type

Capacitive Touch Screens

Resistive Touch Screens

Optical

Infrared Touch Screens

Others (Surface Acoustic Wave Type Displays)

By Application

Display/Digital Signage

Kiosks

Consumer Electronics Laptops & Tablets and Smart Television Smartphones & Smart Wearables



By Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Witness Investment Galore with Bullish Demand for Advanced Electronics

Asia Pacific could account for a significant share of the global market on the back of rising penetration of the electronics sector across China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 31.7 billion in 2021 and will grow with expanding footfall of tablets and smartphones. For instance, China has witnessed an exponential rise in the adoption of touch screen displays as sensor technologies and capacitive touch have received major impetus across the mainland.

Stakeholders anticipate the North America touch screen display market growth to witness a notable gain due to increased smartphone adoption and wide availability of raw materials. Demand for gesture sensing and infrared sensors will gain prominence across the U.S. and Canada, triggering investments in the ensuing period.

Europe market growth will be strong in the wake of surging demand for professional applications, including government and education. Burgeoning urbanization will further the penetration of technologically advanced products. Industry players anticipate infrared and capacitive touch screen displays to gain traction across the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany.





Quick Buy - Touch Screen Display Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Stakeholders Prioritize Strategic Approaches to Boost Penetration

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.





