Boat Rental Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends Analysis Forecast Report [2028]

Pune, India., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boat Rental Market Size

The global boat rental market size was USD 97.97 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 100.91 million in 2021 to USD 280.02 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.70% during the 2021-2028 period. This insightful information is stated by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Boat Rental Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our analysts, OEMs are sturdily creating high-performance boats to meet the rising demand for water sports activities. Moreover, boat rental companies are presenting suitable bookings utilizing mobile applications as well as online platforms. Consequently, the market is anticipated to attain momentum in the upcoming period.

Boat Rental Market Drivers & Restraints-

Boat Rental Management Software to Ease Operations to Fuel Boat Rental Market Growth

Boat rental management software is a competing aspect among competitors. Rent Rabbit is an online boat hiring management application, which counts performance by reviewing bookings in the shape of records and aids to personalize the rental reservation method. These companies are enabling customers of user-friendly mobile apps, which aid business owners to administer functioning on the go. Instantaneous booking features are popular in mobile apps. Precise understandings and statistics about bookings and reservations gained via data science and machine learning are assisting companies to enhance their business network.

Boat Rental Market Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 15.70% 2028 Value Projection USD 280.02 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 100.91 Million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200





Boat Rental Market Competitive Landscape-

Groundbreaking Product Launch by Vital Players to Reinforce Market Growth

The important players embrace numerous tactics to spur their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal tactic is obtaining companies to encourage the brand value among users. Another crucial strategy is intermittently launching pioneering products with meticulous examination of the market and its target audience.

Boat Rental Market Segments-

Propulsion Type, Boat Size, Boat Class, and Region are Studied

On the basis of propulsion type, the market is divided into fuel powered, sail boat, and electric boat. The fuel-powered segment holds the biggest share globally and is anticipated to retain it throughout the forecast period.

By boat size, the market is divided into up to 20 feet, 21 to 35 feet, and above 36 to 50 feet.

In terms of boat class, the market is further classified into luxury, sports, and entry.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation By Propulsion Type Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boats By Boat Size Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

Above 36 to 50 feet By Boat Class Luxury

Sports

Entry





Boat Rental Market Regional Insights-

Europe stood at USD 36.39 million in 2020. The region is predicted to lead the global market owing to various tourist destinations. This region held the largest boat rental market share in 2020.

Asia Pacific is estimated to display the highest CAGR during the mentioned period. A considerable aspect boosting the growth of this region is the augmented population in China and India, which is responsible for over 38% of the global population.

North America grasps the third-largest position in the market owing to various cruising destinations approved with a different coastline.

Report Coverage:

The report presents insightful information gained through rigorous review done by our researchers. Moreover, an expansive research was commenced to offer the predicted size of the market. The data applied to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, domestic, and global levels is attained from detailed meetings with several stakeholders. Additionally, we have attained access to various international as well as regional paid records to offer accurate information to make business investment decisions effortless.

Boat Rental Companies Analzyed in Report:

GetMyBoat (San Francisco, U.S.)

Groupe Beneteau (Croix-de-Vie, France)

Boatsetter (Florida, U.S.)

Globesailor (Paris, France)

Click&Boat (Paris, France)

Zizoo (Berlin, Germany)

Nautal (Barcelona, Spain)

Sailo (Greater New York, U.S.)

Incrediblue (London, U.K.)

Boatjump (Valencia, Spain)

COVID-19 Impact:

Consumer to Owner Rentals Hike with COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders Relaxation to Spur Growth

As the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are partly terminated, numerous people are renting boats to take a break as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Moderations in lockdown guidelines by governments have funded the revenue growth of the market. People are bearing in mind direct consumer-to-owner rentals, as numerous rental locations are resurrecting their business.

Boat Rental Industry Development:

September 2021: Gloucester gained its prime electric and solar-powered boat. The whole fleet is electric and is managed by Jack Merrett in Gloucester. These boats are accessible for rental purposes seven days a week, with prices beginning from just USD 40.78 (£30) for a half-hour expedition.

