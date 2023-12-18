Tattoo Market Size to Hit USD 3.93 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tattoo market size was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2022 and USD 2.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow due to the growing use of tattoos in the entertainment and fashion industry. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Global Tattoo Market, 2023-2030”.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.87% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.93 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.89 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 189 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Category

By Application

By End-user

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Tattoo Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Studios and Spa Clinics to Propel Market Growth Rising Preference for Laser Services to Accelerate Market Growth

Segments:

Growing Trend of Tattooing Techniques Spurs the Temporary Segment

On the basis of type, the market is classified into permanent and temporary. The temporary segment will dominate as it allows customers to use various shapes and designs to enhance skin appearance.

Increasing Number of Professional Artists Surges Demand for Professional Artists

In terms of category, the market is categorized into medical, professional, and cosmetic. The professional segment will rule due to the increasing number of professional artists.

Rising Popularity of Pictorial Patterns to Boost Tattooing Trend on Skin

Based on application, the market is fragmented into corneal, mouth, skin, and others. The skin segment dominates the global market, owing to rapid evolution of the fashion & beauty industry.

Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Patterns Spurs Women Segment

In terms of end-user, the market is segregated into women and men. The women segment will gain traction due to the rise in demand for cosmetic patterns among the female population.

Based on geography, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact:

Closure of Parlors and Tattoo Studios Hinders Market Growth

A noticeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is observed in the global market. Due to the closure of parlors and tattoo studios, the market experienced a significant loss during the initial stage of the pandemic. Furthermore, to maintain health and avoid any physical contact, the market experienced a detrimental influence.

Report Coverage:

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Number of Body Art & Piercing-Related Educational Institutions to Stimulate Product Demand

The rising adoption of 3D services among the youth to enhance their body appearance has surged the demand for the product at a decent pace. Furthermore, the growing number of tattooing professionals with expertise in delivering high-fashioned services and the increasing number of body art & piercing-related educational institutions have considerably stimulated the current scenario of the market across the global community. This ensures the maximization of profits. Meanwhile, the high risk of allergies and skin infections associated with it could impede the global tattoo market growth.

Regional Insights:

Growing Celebrity Endorsement Nurtures Growth in the Europe Market

The Europe market held a prominent global tattoo market share and is expected to lead the global market during the projected period due to growing celebrity endorsements across the region.

Asia Pacific has projected significant growth during the forecast period due to the surge in consumer awareness toward body art, stimulating the development of the industry.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to showcase significant growth due to the increasing trend of tattoo culture among youth, which could favor the region's growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Investments in Tattooing Machine Technology Spurs Fashion Industry

Key firms, such as Celebrity INK, will probably invest in new product techniques and strategies to expand their consumer base by adopting and opening new studios. With high investments in machine technology, the key players are trying to develop efficient, sustainable, and organic ink products to offer safe tattooing techniques.

Key Industry Developments:

February 2022- The U.S.-based tattoo skincare brand, Mad Rabbit, received USD 4 million to expand its retail footprint and improve its product portfolio.

