Duck Creek Technologies’ Teaqoshawn Nelson Named to 2024 IBA Hot 100 List

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has earned recognition from Insurance Business America’s (IBA) Hot 100 list for 2024, which is proudly supported by ACORD. Teaqoshawn Nelson, a senior product marketing manager, has been named an honoree to the annual IBA list for her steadfast dedication and innovative work in the insurance industry, which spans almost twenty years.

For the ninth annual Hot 100 list, Insurance Business America invited insurance professionals from across the country to anonymously nominate hundreds of the most exceptional leaders in the industry. This year’s honorees are made of 100 movers and shakers whose contributions helped shape the insurance industry over the previous twelve months. From innovators at the forefront of change to leaders transforming the way the industry does business, this year’s Hot 100 list represents the best insurance knowledge and experience the industry has to offer.

Nelson, who has spent nearly two decades working in marketing, product development, and professional services with customers at every tier, is passionate about the next generation of insurance and is encouraged by the industry's embrace of humanized technological advancements. She holds leadership positions on Duck Creek’s Black Employee Resource Group and Diversity Council. Nelson also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Tuskegee University and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on international business, entrepreneurship and innovation from the University of South Carolina.

“It is an honor for one of our Ducks to be recognized by Insurance Business America as a leader at the forefront of insurance,” says Luis Amedeo, SVP Product Strategy & Innovation at Duck Creek. “Teaqoshawn Nelson is an example of commitment to the industry's transformation and the advancement of insurance technology. Our teammates are central to enabling insurers to be smarter, faster, and more efficient and ultimately provide the best protection for people and businesses through purpose, technology, and data. The diverse backgrounds, experiences, and ideas of Duck Creek employees contribute to customer success and add value to the overall insurance ecosystem.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Carley Bunch

carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7734d6e4-835a-4e48-83de-177545980362