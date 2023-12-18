BlueFire Equipment Corp (BLFR) Acquires Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC., Purchasing Oil and Gas Producing Assets in Texas

Woodlands, TX., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueFire Equipment Corp. (OTC: BLFR) (“BLFR” or the “Company”), a specialist in emerging industry acquisitions, today announces the acquisition of Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. (“SEE”), that is currently purchasing oil and gas producing assets in Texas. The acquisition was made during the week the Company’s Interim CEO, Nickolas S. Tabraue, and Chairman of the Board, Kirk Yariger, attended an interview on OTC Stock Talk Space.



On December 14, 2023, the Company acquired 85% of SEE, a Limited Lability Corporation, formed in Texas to acquire oil and gas producing assets. There was no cash or shares of any class of the Company’s Stock in the exchange for the 85% of SEE’s membership interest.

Furthermore on the same day SEE entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”), to purchase producing oil and gas assets in Texas with production in excess of 1,400 BOE/day, with significant upside drilling potential, and over 25,000 acres currently held in production. SEE anticipates closing the transaction during the first quarter of 2024. The LOI is confidential and subject to the terms of the Confidentiality Agreement dated September 23, 2023.

About BlueFire Equipment Corp. (BLFR)

BLFR, after its two acquisitions in the oil and gas industry, Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC. and Screaming Eagle Energy, LLC. both operating in the state of Texas, is focused on increasing its acquisitions within the energy sector.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There are no assurances that the Company will complete additional acquisitions or will be successful in being approved for a NASDAQ listing. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.