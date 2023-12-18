Correction: Adjusted 24.11.2023. Statement of AS “Latvijas Gāze” on the acquisition and loss of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze”

On November 24, 2023, the Board of AS "Latvijas Gāze" (hereinafter – the Company) received a statement of acquisition of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze” by SIA "Energy Investments" due to the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction with Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L” about the sales of 28.97 % of Company’s shares.

According to the Statement, as of November 24, 2023, SIA “Energy Investments” owns 28.97 % of shares and voting rights in the Company.

Attached:

Statement of acquisition of qualifying holding by A. Kalvitis. Statement of acquisition of qualifying holding by SIA "Energy Investments". SIA “Energy Investments” template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

On behalf of the Board

of AS “Latvijas Gāze”,

Aigars Kalvītis

Riga, November 28, 2023

About AS “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Additional information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv



phone: + 371 67 374 369

Attachments