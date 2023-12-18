IoT Node and Gateway Market Size to be Worth USD 995.25 Billion By 2032, at 9.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "IoT Node and Gateway Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Connectivity Type; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global IoT node and gateway market size and share was valued at USD 419.64 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 995.25 Billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 9.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What are IoT Node and Gateway? How Big is IoT Node and Gateway Market Size & Share?

Overview

An Internet of Things gateway is a tangible device or software program that distributes as the interrelation point between the cloud and IoT devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart devices. IoT is utilized in ventures and industries and can be detected in consumer commodities. IoT gateways behave as a nucleus hub attaching IoT devices to the cloud. The rapidly rising demand for IoT node and gateway market can be attributed to the fact that firms can utilize gateways to connect IoT devices for data processing as well as observe and handle IoT devices. All data operates between IoT-connected devices and cloud ventures through an IoT gateway, either a devoted hardware instrument or an application.

The IoT node and gateway market growth can be attributed to the fact that they are the footing of the IoT insurgency, sanctioning flawless communication between devices and nucleus servers. Despite the fact that the market for these elements lasts to dilate, it is crucial to tackle security worries and congruent challenges. The opportunities showcased by IoT technology in healthcare, smart cities, and agriculture are enormous pledging a future where associated devices propel inventiveness and efficiency covering several industries.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The opportunities showcased by IoT technology in healthcare, smart cities, and agriculture are enormous, thus propelling market expansion.

The IoT node and gateway market segmentation is primarily based on component, connectivity type, end-user, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022.

Who produces IoT Node and Gateway?

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Telit Communications PLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Ubiquiti Inc.

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

The incorporation of digital technologies into manufacturing processes, known as Industry 4.0, has caused the speedy development of IoT nodes and gateways. The IoT node and gateway market size is expanding as these ingredients are important for smart industrial units as they sanction real-time data interchange between machines, expanding productivity and declining downtime. The advancement of wireless communication technologies such as 5G has profoundly influenced the market. This escalated speed and low latency association permits for smooth communication between IoT nodes, generating contemporary opportunities for petitions such as independent vehicles, smart infrastructure, and accurate agriculture.

Moreover, the demand for real-time data processing and analysis has caused the acquisition of edge computing. The IoT node and gateway market sales are soaring as in this prototype; IoT gateways play an important part by processing data at or at the proximity of the source, decreasing latency and bandwidth intake. This trend is especially crucial in sectors such as healthcare, where brisk retaliation times are important.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

Some IoT gateways perform more than just route traffic; they can also pre-process data naturally at the edge prior to disbursing it to the cloud. In executing so, the device may deduplicate, condense, or collect data as a way of lessening the magnitude of data that must be redirected to the cloud. This can enhance response times and lessen network transfer costs. Additionally, the diversity of devices and protocols within the IoT environment causes a notable challenge. Guaranteeing smooth interaction between several nodes and gateways from varied manufacturers needing consistent protocols and productive back-end solutions.

IoT Node and Gateway Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 995.25 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 456.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.0% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Connectivity Type, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Overview of the Top Segments

The Services Segment Witnessed a Steep Surge

Based on components, the services segment witnessed a steep surge. The IoT node and gateway market demand is on the rise as this surge can be credited to the growing intricacy of IoT enactment needing technical command for positioning, incorporation, and sustenance. Firms are looking for thorough services that circumscribe seeking information from, modification, and continuing reinforcement to sanction smooth functionality of their IoT environs.

Also, as the IoT prospect abides by evolution, there is an increasing demand for services connected to data analytics, security, and adjustability. Service providers are benefitting from this trend by providing customized solutions that label particular industry requirements, additionally pushing the needs of the services segment into the market.

Wifi Segment Dominated the Market

Based on connectivity, the WiFi segment dominated the market. The IoT node and gateway market trends include the universal availability and dependability of WiFi technology, rendering it a chosen alternative for IoT device connectivity. Its escalated speed data transferral potential and prevailing framework in homes and businesses are important in flawlessly combining IoT devices.

Moreover, the emergence of progressive WiFi calibers such as WiFi 6 to a greater extent boosts its fascination providing enhanced efficacy and potential. WiFi-sanctioned IoT nodes and gateways are fetching growing prevalence, pushing the proliferation of this segment and bonding WiFi’s role in the IoT ecosystem.

Regional Landscape

North America: This region held the largest IoT node and gateway market share due to a strong framework, sizeable acquisition of progressive technologies, and a flourished industrial aspect. Prominent industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and transportation have seized IoT solutions, causing an escalated demand for nodes and gateways to link and handle a mass of devices and sensors.

Asia Pacific: The market in China and India showcases two prominent players in the worldwide IoT landscape. China, with its strong manufacturing sector trail blazes in IoT deployment covering industries such as smart manufacturing, agriculture, and smart cities. Chinese firms are pushing innovation and manufacturing economical IoT devices, nodes, and gateways committing to the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “IoT Node and Gateway Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Connectivity Type; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/iot-node-and-gateway-market

Current Progresses

In October 2021, Dell unveiled satellite nodes as part of its VxRail lineup of hyper-converged hardware, initially introduced in 2016. Dell emphasized that this single-node deployment streamlines everyday operations, conducts health monitoring, and manages the lifecycle centrally, eliminating the requirement for on-site technical expertise and specialized resources.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

How much is the current worth of the IoT node and gateway market?

Ans: The IoT node and gateway industry was worth USD 456.36 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 995.25 billion by 2032.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Ans: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023-2032

What are the key regional markets?

Ans: With notable growth North America held a dominant position in the market in 2022.

Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans: The primary factors propelling the IoT node and gateway market growth are the development of wireless communication technology, demand for real-time data processing, and integration of digital technologies.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the IoT node and gateway market report based on component, connectivity type, end-user, and region:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Connectivity Type Outlook

Bluetooth

Wifi

Zigbee

Others

By End User Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Oil & Gas

Building Automation

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

