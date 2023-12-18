Appspace and Crestron Revolutionize Desk Scheduling for Hybrid Workforces, Enhancing Employee Experience

Dallas, TX, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, and Crestron, a global leader in workplace collaboration technology, will make the desk scheduling process even easier for organizations with hybrid workforces.

Appspace and Crestron have a long-standing partnership that has enabled Fortune 500® companies and global organizations to drive employee engagement and productivity through room scheduling, collaboration displays, and more. Through this enhanced collaboration, Crestron will now offer its desk scheduling solutions natively integrated with Appspace to provide efficient and seamless desk scheduling – right out of the box.

Employees can effortlessly reserve a desk from within the Appspace® app, then check into the desk with a quick QR code scan via their phones or tap on the touch screen display, eliminating the need for multiple steps in the booking process. This is a huge timesaver and brings a user-friendly, consumer-like experience to desk reservations, delivering a positive workplace experience for employees on their in-office workdays.

“Driving employee productivity is not a new business challenge,” says Paul Alley, Director of Technology & Alliance Partnerships at Appspace. “However, many organizations today recognize the importance of aligning productivity to the employee experience. Providing employees with an easy, frictionless way to reserve desks is a huge offering that goes a long way in saving time and optimizing workspaces.”

According to a Gensler Research Institute study, almost 20 percent of surveyed office workers in 2022 had unassigned workspaces, compared with 10 percent in 2020.

“For many organizations, hot desks and hoteling spaces have been on the rise alongside the momentum of employees working more hybrid and remote work schedules in recent years,” adds Bob Bavolacco, Director of Technology and Alliance Partnerships for Crestron. “The integration of Appspace within Crestron’s desk scheduling solutions makes this transition as effortless as possible for employees to reserve the spaces they need to work and collaborate effectively and efficiently.”

About Appspace

Appspace is the first workplace experience platform to connect people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, an employee app, a modern intranet, and more. Now, organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform that makes work an experience everyone loves. That’s why more than 160 Fortune 500 companies and 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world – from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com.





