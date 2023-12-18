BTSE's Dynamic Role at Taipei Blockchain Week Sets New Benchmarks in Crypto Exchange Innovation

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Taipei Blockchain Week 2023, BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, solidified its position as a key innovator in the cryptocurrency sector. As a Gold Sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week and the Title Sponsor of the Sora Summit, BTSE's involvement was pivotal in shaping discussions around the future of digital finance, subtly aligning with Taiwan's progressive stance in the fintech arena.



Pioneering Insights at Taipei Blockchain Week

During Taipei Blockchain Week, BTSE's CEO, Henry Liu, shared his expertise on a panel titled “Exchanges: Ensuring Long-Term Stability and Resilience”, alongside industry leaders such as Raphael Polansky, COO at BitMex; and Carmen Tan, Chief Communications Officer at CoinW.

Liu highlighted BTSE's mission to empower individuals in the crypto space through a comprehensive suite of financial services and infrastructure. He elaborated on BTSE's unique blend of centralized and decentralized finance, leveraging the team's diverse expertise to offer a dual approach in operating their exchange and supporting others.

Emphasizing resilience, Liu discussed BTSE's strategic investments in its infrastructure, preparing for sustainable growth even in challenging market conditions. Looking to the future, he underscored BTSE's commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation, including the adoption of non-identifying KYC methods. Liu also highlighted the importance of a selective and protective approach in project and token listings, ensuring quality investments for users and reinforcing BTSE's focus on trust and user protection.

Strategic Engagement at the Sora Summit

At the Sora Summit, a cornerstone of Taipei Blockchain Week 2023, BTSE's CEO, Henry Liu, offered pivotal insights on the evolution of digital assets and the role of exchanges in ushering in the Web3 era. Joining industry leaders such as Alex Liu, CEO at Maicoin; Lennix Lai, Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX; and Adam Cai, CEO at Virgo Group, in a panel titled “Exchanges as the Next Gateway into Web3”, Liu emphasized the shift towards technology-driven narratives in the crypto space, advocating for adaptable, user-centric services in response to diverse market needs.

He provided a forward-looking view on the resurgence of NFTs with enhanced utility and underscored the importance of supporting various protocols for easier user interaction. His perspective on collaborative approaches to address network congestion reflected his commitment to fostering an ecosystem conducive to growth and innovation in the digital asset industry.

Taiwan's Role in Fintech Innovation

Amidst these discussions, Liu highlighted Taiwan's burgeoning role in the fintech sector. His commentary aligned with the region's advancements in digital finance, suggesting BTSE's keen interest in exploring opportunities and collaborations within Taiwan. This strategic outlook points to a harmonious integration of BTSE's global objectives with Taiwan's fintech innovations.

Fostering Future Collaborations and Technological Advancements

Throughout the event, BTSE's presence facilitated valuable networking and partnership opportunities, laying the groundwork for future collaborative endeavors. These interactions are key to BTSE's vision of driving innovation and growth in the digital asset exchange domain.

Looking Ahead: BTSE's Global Vision

As BTSE looks towards 2024, it is poised for significant milestones, including launching new trading platforms and expanding its global footprint. These initiatives signal BTSE's commitment to leading the fusion of traditional and digital finance on a global scale.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere.

Find out more: BTSE | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram

Contact details: