Newsweek’s Naveed Jamali Gets Exclusive Access Inside the U.S. Air Force’s B-2 Stealth Bomber in Special Episode of ‘Unconventional’ Celebrating the Aircraft’s 30th Year of Service

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, announced today a new episode of “Unconventional,” featuring the iconic, Northrop Grumman-built B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, with Newsweek Editor at Large, Naveed Jamali.



Naveed Jamali, author, Navy veteran, former double agent, and current Newsweek Editor-at-Large, is renowned for his captivating narratives on espionage and intelligence operations and is among the few civilians ever allowed to ride aboard the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, and the first major news media journalist to ride and film in both the B-2 and B-52.

Jamali provides a firsthand account of his journey, revealing the intricate details of the aircraft’s cutting-edge, low-observable technology, strategic capabilities, and the intense training required to operate it. The episode will be available across Newsweek properties on December 18 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the B-2 Bomber’s service.

"Newsweek has always been devoted to covering American military and defense operations for our readers. Unconventional has taken this coverage several layers deeper by providing a never-before-seen look at how our heroic service women and men operate inside of their respective roles in the armed forces," said Dev Pragad, Newsweek's President and CEO. “I’m looking forward to watching this next episode to see what goes into – what is on its face – a remarkable aircraft to behold.”

Unconventional explores the stories and elements of military life while delving into the intersection of a new generation of military professionals and groundbreaking technology. The series premiered November 2023 and thus far has garnered over 12,000 hours of view time, with another 400,000 views on YouTube.

Northrop Grumman, a sponsor of Unconventional and a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, leveraged decades of design expertise and pioneered low-observable technology to develop and build the iconic B-2 fleet, which remains a key component of U.S. air power and is recognized as the world’s most survivable long-range strike aircraft to date.

"Unconventional is a testament to the evolving nature of our armed forces and the remarkable individuals who serve within them," said Naveed Jamali. "It is a tribute to the new generation of military professionals who are not only adapting to cutting-edge technology but also preserving the values and traditions that have defined our military for centuries."

