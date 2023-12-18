New to The Street Re-Signs Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. to a New Two-Year Media Contract; the Agreement Includes TV Commercials and Digital Billboards Ads

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp’s' New to The Street business television show has re-signed Blue Castle Ventures, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle"). The new media agreement is for two years, continuing televised interviews on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programs. The agreement also calls for creating, producing, and airing informative media commercials and digital billboard ads that will stream throughout key locations in New York City.



Every month, Blue Castle Ventures, LTD.'s CEO/Founder, David Rojas, will appear with New to The Street's TV Host, Jane King, to discuss the ongoing growth of the Company's asset-backed financial products , provides digital blockchain certifications , financial educational training courses, marketing of digital art, and other services. All the Company's operations, products, and services are in US dollars. Anyone interested in opening an account can contact the Blue Castle for more information . Management is always seeking professional investment advisors and traders to join the team.

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system.

Blue Castle Ventures US, Inc. is a newly formed US Company that will utilize Blue Castle Ventures, LTD's platform to offer financial services to Americans, compliant with US Federal and State regulations. As a US entity, the Company can seek funding under US laws, allowing management to potentially work with institutions and individuals who might want to participate in a direct financial investment offering. Management is evaluating US SEC Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) and Regulation D investment offerings for growth and expansion.

David Rojas, Blue Castle Ventures, LTD, CEO/Founder, states, "Since I started with New to The Street, Blue Castle Ventures received many new inquiries about our unique financial services and courses. As my team and I move forward in opening a US operation, I believe New to The Street's comprehensive and informative media platforms can assist in marketing the newly launched US Company, Blue Castle Ventures US, Inc. We have helped many clients meet their financial goals and continue teaching people financial literacy. We have new products/services forthcoming, and I see New to the Street as an integral part of the marketing plans of Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. and Blue Castle Ventures US, Inc.

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD is gaining brand recognition as a unique financial platform assisting its clients in their investment objectives and creating new innovative product/service verticals. The Company offers an exclusive membership program that gives their client access to all products and training courses and offers discounts and a point award system. Management expects to duplicate its successful financial services in Canada and other international markets through its recently established USA entity, Blue Castle Ventures US, Inc.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am very excited to have a 2-year agreement in place with Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. For over a year, David Rojas, his team, and some clients appeared on the show to explain achievements in utilizing Blue Castle's financial platform and educational courses. Over the next two years, New to The Street will continue to report on Blue Castle Ventures, LTD's storyline as it gains marketplace recognition and further assists management as it rolls out new products and services. I'm confident that New to The Street's audience will look forward to upcoming interviews about Blue Castle Ventures, LTD."

Viewers can expect to see Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. on New to The Street's TV outlets, Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsored program, with timely announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first Company in the world to have digital assets with actual physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset; these NFTs have an actual painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The Company also has products that emulate financial planning based on NFTs commercialization and stock trading - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD.

info@bluecastleventures.ca

1-204-809-5650

