CEO INCREASE IN INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDING TO 11.2%

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, “VivoPower”, the “Company”) has announced that Executive Chairman and CEO, Kevin Chin, is increasing his individual shareholding in the Company by 125,000 shares, representing approximately 4% of the undiluted number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. This is through a voluntary election to receive his CEO salary since 1 July 2023 in the form of ordinary shares in VivoPower and was approved by the Remuneration Committee.

The issuance of the ordinary shares to the CEO will be conditional upon the directors of VivoPower having first been granted sufficient authority to allot such number of shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 by the shareholders of VivoPower at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

