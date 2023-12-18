Automated ESR Analyzer Market to Hit US$ 637.7 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global automated ESR analyzer market is estimated at US$ 386.5 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Due to the rising frequency of chronic diseases worldwide, the automated ESR analyzer market is experiencing substantial growth. ESR is important in identifying and monitoring a variety of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, highlighting the necessity for accurate and precise analytical methods. As the medical diagnostics environment evolves, automated ESR analyzers have emerged as a critical component in laboratory settings, providing speedy and precise results.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9227

Continuous improvements in technology have resulted in the creation of modern automated ESR analyzers, which have improved diagnosis accuracy and efficiency. These analyzers produce faster and more reliable results, allowing healthcare professionals to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. The global market is expanding steadily, with North America leading the way due to upgraded healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of automated diagnostic instruments.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 637.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automated ESR analyzer market is pegged at US$ 386.5 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 637.7 million by 2034-end.

Demand for automated ESR analyzers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in Latin America is predicted to expand at 4.2% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The instruments segment is projected to account for 68% market share in 2024.

North America is forecasted to account for 39.2% share of the global market in 2024.

Portable automated ESR analyzers are expected to account for 72.7% of the market share in 2024.



“Automated ESR analyzers are poised to revolutionize diagnostic practices, offering healthcare professionals reliable and rapid insights, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Top Fortune Companies Profiled in This Report

Streck, Inc.

Alifax Holding S.p.A.

RR Mechatronics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Caretium Medical Instruments Co., Limited

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Greiner Group (Greiner Bio One International GmbH)

ALCOR Scientific Inc.

Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa

ELITechGroup

Perlong Medical

Hospitex Diagnostics

Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc.

SFRI Medical Diagnostics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Stimulating Need for Efficient Diagnostic Tools

Advancements in technology within the automated ESR analyzer market have been transformative, revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities and enhancing patient care. These innovations encompass various facets, predominantly focusing on improving accuracy, speed, and efficiency in analyzing the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR).

Integration of cutting-edge software and hardware solutions into these analyzers enables sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to process data, resulting in more precise and reliable analysis. This not only reduces human error but also enhances the reproducibility of results, crucial for diagnosing inflammatory and autoimmune conditions accurately.

Utilization of microfluidics and nanotechnology has enabled the development of compact, high-throughput analyzers capable of handling a greater volume of samples simultaneously. This scalability is particularly beneficial in high-demand laboratory settings, improving workflow efficiency.

Incorporation of connectivity features in modern automated ESR analyzers facilitates seamless integration with laboratory information systems and electronic health records. This connectivity enables real-time data transfer, aiding healthcare professionals in accessing and analyzing patient information promptly, leading to quicker diagnoses and timely interventions.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9227

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automated ESR analyzer market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (instruments, consumables), modality (portable automated ESR analyzers, benchtop automated ESR analyzers), analysis time (less than 15 min, 15 to 30 min, more than 30 min), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, blood banks, emergency medical services), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Body Composition Analyzers Market: The global body composition analyzers market stands at US$ 624 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 8% to reach US$ 849 million by the end of 2026.

Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: The Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 250.41 Million By 2032.

Genetic Analyzer Systems Market: The growing demand for DNA sequencing and analysis for specific genetic disease treatment is expected to boost the market of genetic analyzer systems.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog