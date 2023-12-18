RLF Communications Acquires Clairemont Communications

Greensboro, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLF Communications, a full-service public relations agency, acquired Clairemont Communications, a Raleigh-based public relations agency, on December 12. Clairemont founder and CEO Dana Phelps will become chair of RLF and serve on the company’s leadership team.

The acquisition of Clairemont further strengthens RLF’s depth and experience in industries such as manufacturing, real estate development, nonprofits and financial services, while bolstering its existing team in Raleigh. RLF has professionals in Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte serving clients conducting business regionally, nationally and globally.

“I have known Dana for nearly 20 years and been deeply impressed with her agency’s commitment to strategy and service for its diverse clients,” said Monty Hagler, CEO of RLF. “Clairemont has been honored with nearly 250 industry awards for its creative, results-oriented campaigns. That experience and knowledge will help us bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our clients.”

Founded in 2010, Clairemont’s clients include real estate developers, manufacturers, hospitality companies and nonprofits. Like RLF, the agency has a strong footprint in the Charlotte region.

“RLF has an outstanding reputation as one of the premier public relations agencies in North Carolina,” said Phelps. “It’s culture and dedication to providing insightful strategy and personalized service align closely with our approach to working with clients, and we are delighted to be joining forces.”

This is the second acquisition for RLF this year. In January, the firm acquired Raleigh-based BAERING Group.

About RLF Communications

RLF Communications offers a full range of public relations and communications services tailored to meet the needs of its clients, which include public companies, nonprofits and privately held corporations. The company is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte. For more information, visit www.rlfcommunications.com .

