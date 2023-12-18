Reality TV Star & Podcaster Heidi Montag To Be Featured In Hydroxycut® National Ad Campaign

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Heidi Montag’s weight jumped to 134 lbs shortly after the birth of her second child, she knew she wanted some help to take back control.

Once she started to take Hydroxycut®, combined with a steady diet and a trainer-backed exercise routine, she would go on to lose 22 pounds over the course of 12-weeks from July to October 2023.*

Montag's transformation will be the emphasis of the Hydroxycut® 2024 ad campaign (VIDEO HERE), scheduled to launch on December 26th on national television, OTT, OOH, digital and social media platforms. She will promote both new Hydroxycut® Hardcore products like Ultra Shred Gummies, Liquid Heat and Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, in addition to legacy Hydroxycut® products like the Original Capsule, Drink Mix and Non-Stimulant products in a competitive marketplace that has generated ample buzz over the last 12 months.

“I spoke with a number of doctors, trainers and nutritionists before starting my Hydroxycut® journey.” Montag said. “They emphasized the one thing that mattered most to me as a working mother — that Hydroxycut® would supplement what I need to do to get me through my day. It keeps me going and allows me to maintain a healthy diet and fitness regime, which is extremely important to me.”

Hydroxycut® ( www.hydroxycut.com ) has sold more than 100 million units, and it is currently America’s #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand. Despite changing times, Hydroxycut® remains a powerhouse in the weight loss industry and offers an effective science-backed weight loss driver.

Unlike other weight loss supplements, the key ingredient in Hydroxycut® products is backed by two double-blind scientific studies that prove the effectiveness of the key weight loss driver (C. canephora robusta). Boasting their easy-to-follow 3-step program, Hydroxycut® is easily integrated into any diet or nutrition plan and simplifies the weight loss journey many consumers find too complicated or intimidating.

Montag’s newfound bikini-ready body is a testament to a new series of Hydroxycut® Hardcore products, which she is still using after her transformation. This includes the Hardcore Capsules, the Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, the Ultra Shred Gummies and Liquid-Heat Capsules. These new innovations include unique ingredients like paraxanthine from enfinity®, a metabolite of caffeine​ (Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, Liquid Heat), and aXivite®, which delivers a unique thermo sensory warming sensation in a sweet and spicy flavor (Ultra Shred Gummies), that have helped Hydroxycut® become an everyday consumer solution instead of a short-term fix.

“It’s been wonderful to hear that Heidi hasn’t just used Hydroxycut® as a short-term solution, but as a long-term commitment,” said Tim Toll, the CEO of Iovate Health Sciences, the parent company of Hydroxycut®. “Our new Hardcore line was designed, not just for those who wanted to get shredded, but those who want the energy to maintain a standard of healthy living on a daily basis.”

About Hydroxycut®:

Hydroxycut® is committed to helping people increase their energy as part of their busy lives while embracing a lifestyle focused on fun and activity with healthier eating choices. Over the past 20 years, more than 100 million bottles of Hydroxycut® have been sold. Millions of people have chosen, and continue to choose, the Hydroxycut® brand as their partner on their weight loss journey. Hydroxycut® comes in various formats to suit your lifestyle, and there’s also a non-stimulant offering for those sensitive to caffeine.

For more information on Hydroxycut® products, visit www.hydroxycut.com.

*Heidi used the key ingredient in Hydroxycut® (C. canephora robusta) with diet and exercise and was remunerated. Average weight loss in 60 days with the key ingredient was 10.95 lbs. with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in a separate 8-week study with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 130 countries worldwide. This includes Hydroxycut®, America’s best-selling weight loss supplement brand for the last two decades.



Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 280 employees, five leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.







