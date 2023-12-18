Cityview Promotes New Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Senior Director of Property Management

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today announced the promotion of Shane Robinson to Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Cityview and Christina Bartlett to Senior Director of Property Management at Westhome Property Management (Westhome), Cityview’s affiliated property management arm. In their expanded roles, Robinson and Bartlett will drive the successful management and lease-up of the firm’s development and value-add projects while furthering the strategic growth of its vertically integrated platform.



“Shane and Christina have been instrumental in the rapid growth and success of our property management arm, Westhome, which has grown to manage more than 6,000 development and value-add units for our investors across the Western U.S.” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “Our vertically integrated model allows us to deliver best-in-class service to both investors and residents, and we are looking forward to Shane and Christina’s continued leadership in their expanded roles.”

Robinson transitions to Cityview Senior Vice President from his previous position as Vice President of Property Management at Westhome, while Bartlett was promoted from her prior position as Director of Operations at Westhome.

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Robinson is responsible for managing all aspects of Cityview's stabilized, value-add and new development assets. With more than 22 years of experience managing multifamily assets, he is a seasoned real estate professional experienced in a range of investment strategies that drive growth and efficiency for investors.

“I look forward to leaning into our core values of being bold and agile to deliver on Cityview’s investment thesis while furthering our market-leading operations, amenities and programming to provide an excellent experience for residents,” said Robinson.

Previously, Shane held pivotal positions at various organizations in the real estate industry. During his tenure at Sunrise Management, his leadership established and solidified the company's operational foothold in new markets, contributing to the growth and success of the firm. His early asset management career was at GHP Management, where he specialized in lease-ups and effectively managed a substantial core portfolio of over 5,000 units.

In her new role as Senior Director of Property Management at Westhome, Bartlett will oversee the operational aspects of Westhome’s property management portfolio while providing the team with the training and tools they need to provide exceptional service for residents. She brings more than 12 years of experience in multifamily operations and management to the role.

“As Senior Director of Property Management, I look forward to ensuring the continued growth of our property management portfolio by empowering our team with the training and tools they need to provide a superior resident experience and create value for investors,” said Bartlett.

In her previous role at Westhome, Bartlett was responsible for the direct oversight of regional management and onsite operations as well as planning and implementing best practices around operational infrastructure and training and development. She worked alongside Robinson and the property management team to ensure the success of the firm’s properties and lease-ups, including five new developments in 2023 alone.

Previously, Bartlett was a regional manager with a third-party asset management company, gaining valuable on-the-ground operational knowledge while playing a pivotal role in improving operations for client success.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on multifamily housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

