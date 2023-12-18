Business Awards UK Honors Trailblazers in 2023 Property Awards

HALIFAX, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK, a leading platform celebrating business excellence, is thrilled to announce the illustrious winners and esteemed finalists of the 2023 Property Awards. This year's awards recognise the remarkable achievements and innovation of estate and letting agencies that have set new standards in the property industry. These outstanding companies are celebrated for their unparalleled expertise and groundbreaking approaches that are reshaping the UK property landscape.

Business Awards UK Property Awards 2023 Winners

ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd - Best Regional Estate Agent

KPA Property Ltd - Innovation Award

My House Online - Best Property Management Estate Agent

UpperKey - Best Workplace Award

Wright Letting and Management Ltd - Best Lettings Estate Agent

Noel Harris Home Sales Limited - Best Residential Estate Agent

Conway Christie Estate Agency - Best Marketing Campaign

House Fox - Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

Osborne Energy - Sustainability & Environment

Davis & Lund Ltd - Best Small Estate Agent

Advantage Investment - UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023, Best International Estate Agent, Best Use of Technology

Property Entrepreneurs Club - Leadership Award

Harbour Property Group - Rising Star Award

Kath Wells - Best Social Media Campaign

Carters Estate Agents Ltd - Best New Estate Agent

Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd - Best Young Estate Agent

Business Awards UK Property Awards 2023 Finalists

Oxford Family Estates - Best New Estate Agent

Swansea West Sales & Lettings - Best Lettings Estate Agent

Real London Estates - Rising Star Award

ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd - Best Hybrid Estate Agent

KPA Property Ltd - Best Workplace Award

Brighton Homes - Rising Star Award

UpperKey - Best International Estate Agent

Bartrams - UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023

Hames Estates Ltd - Best Workplace Award

Conway Christie Estate Agency - Best Social Media Campaign

Base Residential Ltd - Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

Normie Estate Agents - Best Social Media Campaign

Panda Residential Limited - Best International Estate Agent

Hills Property Consultants - Best Young Estate Agent

Kath Wells - Best Marketing Campaign

Carters Estate Agents Ltd - Best Small Estate Agent

Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited - Best Regional Estate Agent

Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd - Best New Estate Agent

Eezee Estate Agents - Best Small Estate Agent

Real London Estates - Leadership Award

KPA Property Ltd - Best Property Management Estate Agent

Brighton Homes - Best Lettings Estate Agent

Conway Christie Estate Agency - Leadership Award

BASE Residential - Best Property Management Estate Agent

House Fox - UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023

Normie Estate Agents - Best Use of Technology

Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited - Best Photography and Presentation

Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd - Best Photography and Presentation

Eezee Estate Agents - Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

The 2023 Property Awards have been a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the property sector, especially in the face of unprecedented challenges. This year's awards highlight the exceptional performance and innovative solutions implemented by the winning firms, setting them apart in a highly competitive market.

As we reflect on the remarkable accomplishments of these trailblazers, the 2023 Property Awards look forward to the continuous growth and evolution of the property industry, driven by these visionary companies and individuals.

