Business Awards UK Honors Trailblazers in 2023 Property Awards

HALIFAX, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK, a leading platform celebrating business excellence, is thrilled to announce the illustrious winners and esteemed finalists of the 2023 Property Awards. This year's awards recognise the remarkable achievements and innovation of estate and letting agencies that have set new standards in the property industry. These outstanding companies are celebrated for their unparalleled expertise and groundbreaking approaches that are reshaping the UK property landscape.
Business Awards UK Property Awards 2023 Winners
- ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd - Best Regional Estate Agent
- KPA Property Ltd - Innovation Award
- My House Online - Best Property Management Estate Agent
- UpperKey - Best Workplace Award
- Wright Letting and Management Ltd - Best Lettings Estate Agent
- Noel Harris Home Sales Limited - Best Residential Estate Agent
- Conway Christie Estate Agency - Best Marketing Campaign
- House Fox - Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
- Osborne Energy - Sustainability & Environment
- Davis & Lund Ltd - Best Small Estate Agent
- Advantage Investment - UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023, Best International Estate Agent, Best Use of Technology
- Property Entrepreneurs Club - Leadership Award
- Harbour Property Group - Rising Star Award
- Kath Wells - Best Social Media Campaign
- Carters Estate Agents Ltd - Best New Estate Agent
- Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd - Best Young Estate Agent
Business Awards UK Property Awards 2023 Finalists
- Oxford Family Estates - Best New Estate Agent
- Swansea West Sales & Lettings - Best Lettings Estate Agent
- Real London Estates - Rising Star Award
- ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd - Best Hybrid Estate Agent
- KPA Property Ltd - Best Workplace Award
- Brighton Homes - Rising Star Award
- UpperKey - Best International Estate Agent
- Bartrams - UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023
- Hames Estates Ltd - Best Workplace Award
- Conway Christie Estate Agency - Best Social Media Campaign
- Base Residential Ltd - Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
- Normie Estate Agents - Best Social Media Campaign
- Panda Residential Limited - Best International Estate Agent
- Hills Property Consultants - Best Young Estate Agent
- Kath Wells - Best Marketing Campaign
- Carters Estate Agents Ltd - Best Small Estate Agent
- Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited - Best Regional Estate Agent
- Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd - Best New Estate Agent
- Eezee Estate Agents - Best Small Estate Agent
- Real London Estates - Leadership Award
- KPA Property Ltd - Best Property Management Estate Agent
- Brighton Homes - Best Lettings Estate Agent
- Conway Christie Estate Agency - Leadership Award
- BASE Residential - Best Property Management Estate Agent
- House Fox - UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023
- Normie Estate Agents - Best Use of Technology
- Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited - Best Photography and Presentation
- Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd - Best Photography and Presentation
- Eezee Estate Agents - Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
The 2023 Property Awards have been a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the property sector, especially in the face of unprecedented challenges. This year's awards highlight the exceptional performance and innovative solutions implemented by the winning firms, setting them apart in a highly competitive market.
As we reflect on the remarkable accomplishments of these trailblazers, the 2023 Property Awards look forward to the continuous growth and evolution of the property industry, driven by these visionary companies and individuals.
Company Details:
Organization: Business Awards UK
Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director
Email: mark@business-awards.uk
Website: https://business-awards.uk
Contact Number: +441422 771042
Country: United Kingdom
City: HALIFAX
