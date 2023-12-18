

Paris, 18 December 2023, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 9,100 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/12/2023 FR0000131757 85 70.50 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/12/2023 FR0000131757 1,915 70.19 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2023 FR0000131757 68 69.25 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2023 FR0000131757 84 70.54 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2023 FR0000131757 1,848 69.75 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2023 FR0000131757 11 68.65 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2023 FR0000131757 12 68.40 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2023 FR0000131757 1,677 68.50 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/12/2023 FR0000131757 69 72.10 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/12/2023 FR0000131757 1,631 71.83 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/12/2023 FR0000131757 80 73.30 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/12/2023 FR0000131757 1,620 73.81 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 9,100 70.76

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of December 11th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

21.02.2024: Publication of 2023 Group annual results

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com











PRESS CONTACT







Media relations manager



Fanny Mounier



fanny.mounier@eramet.com







Image 7



Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment