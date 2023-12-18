KISS PR Brand Story and Cayman Story Forge Groundbreaking Partnership Offering Press Release Services

Garland, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR Brand Story, a prominent Dallas-based digital content / press release agency announces a landmark partnership with CaymanStory, a pioneering web venture entity. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how Cayman Islands businesses gain international exposure through strategic digital press release distribution.

Founded by Qamar Zaman, a visionary with over three decades of engagement with the Cayman Islands, KISS PR Brand Story has been a cornerstone in promoting small businesses for over 20 years. Recognizing the untapped potential in the Cayman Islands, Zaman has initiated this partnership to bring the power of online press releases to local companies, helping them achieve unprecedented global reach.

This partnership is a game-changer for Caymanian businesses of all sizes, enabling them to create impactful news announcements through KISS PR Brand Story's vast partnership ecosystem that spans North America, Europe, and the Middle East. From hedge funds and accounting firms to law practices and local entrepreneurs, this alliance offers a unique opportunity for diverse sectors to benefit significantly.

A key figure in this strategic alliance is Jaci Patrick, a former Miss World Cayman Islands 2019, who will lead as the local representative for CaymanStory. Alongside Qamar Zaman, Patrick has developed a specialized Masterclass designed to educate Caymanian businesses about the benefits and strategies of digital PR, empowering them to leverage these new tools effectively.

As we gear up for the full roll-out of this digital initiative in January 2024, the business community is invited to stay tuned for more details on how this partnership will reshape the landscape of international business exposure for Cayman Islands enterprises.

For further information, press inquiries, or interviews, please contact Az@kisspr.com.

