Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Delta Dental Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Dental of California recently announced that it suffered a data breach between May 27 and May 30, 2023, which impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, tax identification numbers, individual health insurance policy numbers, and/or health information.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Delta Dental of California related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Delta Dental of California, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Delta Dental of California that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

