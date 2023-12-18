Keuka College Online MSW Attracts Students Nationwide in Its Inaugural Year

Keuka Park, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keuka Park, New York -

Keuka College's Online Master of Social Work (MSW) program is one of the top online MSW programs in New York, empowering change-makers across the nation.

Following is the inspiring success story of Keuka College's Online Master of Social Work (MSW) program as it completes its first year as an online program. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the dedication of the students, faculty and staff, who have collectively transformed lives and communities through this innovative online learning platform.

In August 2022, Keuka College took a giant leap forward by launching its Online Master of Social Work program. With three start terms per year (August, January and May), the program was designed to offer flexibility and accessibility to a broader audience of aspiring social work professionals. Recognizing the evolving landscape of education, Keuka College embraced online learning as a means to reach beyond the physical confines of its campus, making quality education available to students across the United States. Keuka College’s vision was to launch one of the best online MSW programs in New York to transform the lives of students and the wider circle of individuals and communities in their future practice.

According to Dr. Jason McKinney, Division Chair and Professor of Social Work at Keuka College, “Keuka College has taken pride in delivering our social work programs to underserved areas across New York State. Previously, we were limited to offering our programs at various community colleges, but now we are able to reach so many more students who are passionate about making a difference in their communities.”

Remarkable Outcomes and Reach

The first year of the online MSW program exceeded all expectations, with nearly 250 students enrolling from various corners of the country. Keuka College’s online platform drew students from states like California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Washington.

Factors Contributing to the Popularity of the Program Among Students. The significant interest in Keuka College's Online Master of Social Work (MSW) program is attributed to several key factors:

Flexible Learning: The program's 100% online format allows students to pursue their academic aspirations without compromising their personal and professional commitments.

High-Quality Education: Keuka College has a long-standing reputation for delivering excellence in education; the College is CSWE-accredited, regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), and recognized as one of the top regional universities by U.S. News & World Report. In 2019, the College emerged as a leader among both private and public colleges and universities in New York.

Dedicated Support: Faculty and student success advisors are readily available to provide guidance, mentorship, and support whenever needed.

Community Engagement: Keuka College’s online platform fosters a strong sense of community, where students can collaborate, share ideas, and engage in meaningful discussions, just as they would in a traditional classroom setting.

Dr. Philip Miller, Associate Professor of Social Work, MSW Program Director, stated, "I value the reach and accessibility of our program offering opportunities to students to complete a graduate MSW degree. I am also pleased to share that I receive continuous student feedback about the well-designed courses and the quality instruction."

Program Features Students Appreciate and Love: In the first year of its online program, Keuka College has been overwhelmed by positive feedback from students. Some of the program features that have resonated with students include:

Field Placement Support: Keuka College understands the significance of hands-on experience in social work education. The program's dedicated team assists students in finding suitable field placements in their state/region, ensuring they receive practical exposure to complement their theoretical knowledge. Beyond convenience, this approach fosters deeper community connections and networking opportunities with potential employers.

Interactive Course Delivery: The online learning platform was designed to be engaging and interactive. Courses came to life using modern technology and multimedia resources, creating a dynamic and enriching learning environment.

Career Development Resources: The MSW program goes beyond academics by offering comprehensive career development resources, including resume building, interview preparation and networking opportunities, empowering graduates to succeed in their professional journeys.

Holistic Well-Being: Recognizing the challenges students face in their academic pursuits, the program integrates resources for mental health and well-being, ensuring students' overall health is a top priority.

Keuka College looks forward to continuing its commitment to excellence and inclusivity in social work education. The success of its Online MSW program is a testament to their collective dedication to empowering change-makers who will create a brighter future for individuals and communities across the nation.

College leaders have voiced their commitment to offering one of the best online MSW programs available today. Dr. Brad Fuster, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, stated: "Keuka College's mission is to create exemplary citizens and leaders to serve the nation and the world, so with the ever-growing demand for licensed mental health professionals, we wanted to scale our online MSW to be a fast, affordable, and excellent learning experience for our students. After just one year of launching our online MSW, I am so pleased to see hundreds of online students from throughout the United States working closely with our incredible faculty to hone their skills and achieve tremendous successes in their field placements as they prepare to enter the profession and bring help to humanity."

