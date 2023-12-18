Transom Capital Completes Acquisition of Galleher, Expanding into the Premium Flooring Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Galleher, LLC a western regional distributor and manufacturer of flooring products which are sold under both company-owned and leading third-party brands via retail, contractor, commercial and other channels.



Galleher is the largest floor covering distributor in the western U.S. and the third largest flooring distributor in the U.S. The company offers hardwood flooring, luxury vinyl plank (“LVP”) and installation accessories to flooring contractors, dealers / showrooms, commercial installers, builders, property managers, designers / architects, and other customers. Galleher goes to market with its own widely recognized and respected proprietary brands, including GemCore, Reward and Monarch Plank, as well as under the brands of leading third party manufacturers. The company covers the full spectrum from entry level to high-end hardwood flooring as well as the rapidly growing LVP segment.

With this strategic acquisition, Transom Capital aims to leverage its operational expertise, industry knowledge, and extensive network to further propel the company’s growth trajectory. Transom's seasoned team of professionals will work closely with the existing management team to drive operational efficiency, expand market reach, and explore new product development opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Galleher brands into the Transom Capital family,” said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom. “We believe the residential and commercial flooring products space has significant opportunity for innovation and Galleher supports virtually all of the leading brands in the space. We recognize the tremendous potential that the company holds, and we are committed to supporting its growth as a market leader in the premium flooring products segment.”

“Galleher has a rich history in the flooring industry and we believe there are meaningful opportunities for growth,” said Steve Kim, Principal at Transom. “Our plan is for the company to continue to invest in core markets with new product offerings and capabilities, while further expanding the company’s reach geographically.”

The company will continue to be a market leader in flooring products and will operate as an independent entity within Transom's portfolio of companies. The acquisition will provide Galleher with additional resources, expertise, and financial backing to accelerate its product innovation, expand into new markets, and deepen customer relationships.

“Transom Capital's impressive track record and dedication to efficiency through technological enhancements align seamlessly with our vision for Galleher's future,” said Ted Kozikowski, CEO of Galleher. “This strategic partnership will undoubtedly provide us with the resources and expertise needed to propel our company to new heights, allowing us to better serve our customers through cutting-edge technology and enhanced efficiency. Together, we will continue to uphold the high standards that define the Galleher brand while exploring new avenues to exceed customer expectations.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital and PNC Bank provided the debt financing for the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Galleher.

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with managements’ industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Galleher

Galleher LLC, founded in 1937 and based in Los Angeles, is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. Galleher, including its commercial division Galleher Commercial, is one of the top three wholesale flooring distributors in the U.S. with 400+ employees and 36 locations across seven states.

