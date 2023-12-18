Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Boonton Charity Christmas Tree Sale Supports Sound Start Foundation

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – This holiday season, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank presented its 3rd Annual Boonton Charity Christmas Tree Sale. Held November 24 through December 9, one hundred percent of this year’s sales and donations totaling more than $35,000 benefitted Sound Start Foundation. Regardless of a family’s ability to pay, and for over a quarter of a century, Sound Start, a 501c(3), has provided early intervention services to babies with hearing loss – changing lives forever. This festive event, organized entirely by Peapack-Gladstone Bank, was a great way to bring people together to celebrate the season, while making the holidays merry and bright for local individuals and families. Each year, a new community beneficiary is named; and over the last three years, the Bank has raised nearly $100,000 through this effort.

The Bank’s Boonton location at 104 Ely Place was the perfect backdrop to showcase a wide variety of live trees. Bank employees, including President and CEO, Doug Kennedy, and COO, Robert Plante, both area residents, participated in eight days of sales. Additionally donating their time and energy were Sound Start Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Bromme H. Cole and Chairman of the Board, Alex Mitchell, along with other Board members, who joined together with the Bank to sell approximately 300 trees. “To those who purchased trees and to those who made additional donations, we cannot offer enough gratitude. Most importantly, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a model for leadership and building strong community relationships,” said Bromme H. Cole, CEO, Sound Start Foundation. “The proceeds from this Christmas tree sale will help fund critically needed services and equipment for our Sound Start Babies program, which provides early intervention to babies and toddlers born with hearing loss. We thank you all.”

The Peapack-Gladstone Bank tree sale is reminiscent of past sales sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club, bringing back an annual tradition to the community. “This event holds special meaning for Peapack-Gladstone Bank, as we see the joy it brings to the large number of families that come out to enjoy the festive ambiance, support the community and select the perfect tree,” said Doug Kennedy. “It’s a place where families can return year after year to make lasting memories and feel good about their contribution.”

A special thank you to Prisco Construction Services who contributed their skills and materials for event setup and The Golden Gup who entertained tree shoppers with musical Christmas classics. The Bank extends its gratitude to the community, generous contributors, and volunteers for their unwavering support of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank Boonton Annual Charity Christmas Tree Sale. Their participation and generosity have made a difference in our communities and significant impact on the lives of many people. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is grateful for your contributions that will continue to spread joy and happiness throughout the New Year.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.4 billion as of September 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

