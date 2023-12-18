Natural Health Supplement Market on Track for 7.6% CAGR Surge to Reach US$ 121.76 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Natural Health Supplement Market , estimated at US$ 58.27 billion for 2024, is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased disposable income, and inclination toward preventive healthcare practices are driving market expansion.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, seeking products that correspond with their wellness goals. Growing awareness of the importance of nutrition, along with a desire to live a better lifestyle, has influenced the market for natural supplements. A fundamental shift from reactive healthcare approaches to preventive measures has significantly influenced the market.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9211

Key Segments of Natural Health Supplement Industry Research Report

By Form By Application By Sales Channel By Region Powder

Liquid

Soft Gel & Gummies

Capsules Bone & Joint Support

Immune Health

Digestive

Heart Health

Sports Nutrition

Others Modern Trade

Pharmacies

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Individuals are proactively seeking ways to prevent diseases and maintain optimal health, driving the adoption of natural supplements as part of a preventive regimen.

Continuous innovation in supplement formulations, blending ancient remedies with modern science, has led to the development of novel and more effective natural health supplements. This innovation is catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global natural health supplement market stands at US$ 58.27 billion in 2024.

Demand for natural health supplements is projected to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 121.76 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

The soft gel & gummies segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 21.7% share of the global market in 2024.

“The natural health supplement market continues to expand, fueled by a confluence of factors such as increased health consciousness, demand for transparency, and innovative product formulations. As consumer preferences evolve towards holistic wellness, the market is poised for sustained growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Government Initiatives Supporting Overall Health and Wellness

The paradigm shift toward preventive healthcare represents a fundamental transformation in consumer attitudes and healthcare practices. There has been a notable shift in focus, with an increasing emphasis on preventative interventions designed to avert diseases before they emerge. People are better informed about the effects of lifestyle decisions on their health due to increased access to health information via social media and the Internet.

This awareness encourages people to take care of their health, prompting them to pursue preventive measures such as healthy eating habits, regular exercise, and the use of natural health supplements to strengthen their immune systems and overall health.

Escalating cost of healthcare services has prompted individuals to explore preventive healthcare as a cost-effective alternative. Preventing diseases through lifestyle changes and supplements can potentially save substantial medical expenses in the long run.

Healthcare providers and institutions are increasingly advocating preventive measures and are emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups, screenings, and the incorporation of natural supplements rich in essential nutrients to bolster immune function and mitigate deficiencies.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9211

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 121.76 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Market Dynamics and Key Players

The market's competitive landscape is a dynamic ecosystem featuring established players and emerging entrants competing for market share. Leading companies in the natural health supplement industry, including Nature's Bounty, Herbalife Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and NOW Foods, have solidified their positions through extensive brand building, robust distribution networks, and diverse product portfolios.

Characterized by innovation, strategic alliances, and an unwavering commitment to consumer trust, the market sees established giants and innovative start-ups coexisting in a dynamic interplay that continually shapes the industry's evolution.

NOW Foods, with a focus on natural products, provides a broad spectrum of supplements, essential oils, and health foods. Emphasizing affordability without compromising quality, they target health-conscious consumers seeking natural alternatives.

Nature's Bounty offers an extensive range of vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements, prioritizing quality and innovation. With a diverse product line and stringent quality standards, the company caters to various health needs globally.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the natural health supplement market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, liquid, soft gel & gummies, capsules), application (bone & joint support, immune health, digestive, heart health, sports nutrition, others), and sales channel (modern trade, pharmacies, departmental stores, convenience stores, online retail, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Softgels Dietary Supplements Market : The global softgels dietary supplements market is estimated to be US$ 8.03 Billion by 2022, sales of softgels dietary supplements are anticipated to witness significant expansion, registering a CAGR of 7% by 2032.

Liquid Dietary Supplement Market : The global liquid dietary supplement market size is calculated at US$ 49.4 billion for 2024 and is forecasted to jump to a valuation of US$ 120 billion by 2034-end, expanding at a stellar 9.2% CAGR by 2034.

Nutraceutical Supplements Market : The nutraceutical supplements market is projected to advance faster going ahead at a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a value of US$ 201.75 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.