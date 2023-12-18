INmune Bio Provides Update Regarding Global Alzheimer’s Phase II Clinical Trial and Clinical Hold Issued by the United States FDA

Enrollment in the Company’s Phase II study using XProTM to treat patients with Alzheimer’s Disease with neuroinflammation is accelerating in sites outside the US and the Company is maintaining its timeline to successfully conclude the trial.

In the US, the previously identified clinical hold issues have been successfully addressed however the Phase II study remains on clinical hold pending additional information on long-term stability which the Company will provide before the end of 2023.

Boca Raton, Florida, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company targeting microglial activation and neuroinflammation as a cause of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with XProTM (XPro1595; pegipanermin), a dominant-negative inhibitor of soluble TNF, is on track to complete enrollment of its Phase II clinical trial in patients with early Alzheimer’s Disease and biomarkers of inflammation in 2024. The Company received notification by the FDA that the US Phase II trial remains on full clinical hold pending a request for additional information on long-term potency.

The request came following the most recent submission to the FDA that showed a possible increase in the long-term potency of XProTM. The Company will provide clarification to the FDA in a response before the end of the year that it believes will resolve the remaining questions. “We remain discussion with the FDA regarding the clinical hold,” said RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio. “The hold will not impact our progress in completing the Phase II AD study on schedule, as our patient recruitment projections are solely reliant on sites outside of the US.”

The trial is open in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, France, Spain and is expected to open soon in several additional EU countries. To date, the FDA remains the only regulatory agency to put the Phase II clinical trial on hold.

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials: The Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. XProTM is in a blinded randomized placebo controlled clinical trial to treat Early Alzheimer’s disease in patients with biomarkers of neuroinflammation. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform, INKmune™, primes patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INKmune is in early phase clinical trials in MDS/AML and metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic and solid tumor malignancies, and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

