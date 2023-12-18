Prospect Capital Announces Annual Meeting Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced that it held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on December 18, 2023. The proposals that were considered at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2023 (the “Proxy”). As of September 19, 2023, there were 408,132,468 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, 30,780,669 shares of the Company’s 5.50% Series A1 Preferred Stock outstanding, 164,000 shares of the Company’s 5.50% Series A2 Preferred Stock outstanding, 5,909,671 shares of the Company’s 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding, 3,155,352 shares of the Company’s 5.50% Series M1 Preferred Stock outstanding, 21,471,177 shares of the Company's 6.50% Series A3 Preferred Stock outstanding, and 2,870,854 shares of the Company's 6.50% Series M3 Preferred Stock outstanding. Each share of preferred stock is entitled to one vote on the one matter to be voted on by holders of the preferred stock at the Annual Meeting. There are no matters to be voted on by holders of the common stock at the Annual Meeting. To afford additional time to solicit stockholder votes for the proposal found in the Proxy, the Annual Meeting has been adjourned until December 22, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., Eastern Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PSEC2023.



Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

