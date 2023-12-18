Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to the Chair of the Board, Larry Ciaccia – 18 December 2023

At the close of business on 18 December 2023, Larry Ciaccia, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 December 2023:

Total 232,503,796 shares or 16,64% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 231,603,796 shares or 16,58% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr. Ciaccia.

Proxy with voting instructions for 900,000 shares or 0,06% of the share capital.

