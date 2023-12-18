StoneCo. Announces $467.5 million credit facility from DFC to strengthen working capital of micro, small, and medium businesses

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE; B3: STOC31) (“Stone” or “the Company”) announced that it has obtained a commitment of US$467.5 million in the form of a revolving securitization facility from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), an agency of the United States government. The facility, which has a final maturity of seven years, and a six-month availability period, acquires accounts receivables due by over twenty different non-systemic important Brazilian financial institutions that are credit card issuers, on a non-recourse basis. It will further strengthen Stone's ability to offer prepayment of receivables to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs), which use the solution to optimize cash flow, financial flexibility and improve management. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents.



Stone's prepayment of receivables, including with the proceeds from the new DFC facility, supports retailers by enabling installment sales in a simple, agile way and with immediate liquidity. The focus of the facility is to support businesses that are women-led or have the majority of the workforce composed of women. The intention is that the resource will mainly impact entrepreneurs in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil.

“Micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs account for a significant part of GDP. Aligned with our purpose, DFC’s credit facility allows us to offer better products and services to our customers and contribute to the socioeconomic development of our country”, says Pedro Zinner, CEO of StoneCo. “With the resources obtained, we will be able to further leverage our solutions to support entrepreneurs seeking to scale their businesses. At the same time, we generate a strong positive impact on society, boosting local commerce, creating job opportunities, and leveraging economic activity."

“With this deal, Stone is also pledging to become part of the 2X Global Challenge, not only because of the focus on supporting businesses with women ownership or with the majority of their workforce being women but committing to certain KPI reports in our workforce and leadership”, says Carol da Costa, Chief Impact & Sustainability Officer. This new transaction reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country, focusing on supporting developing communities.

